PWD clears 7 new FOBs for key junctions in Delhi

The government’s foot overbridge (FOB) committee has approved the construction of seven new pedestrian bridges at key traffic intersections across the city’s arterial roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD), officials said on Friday. PWD minister Parvesh Verma (HT Archive)

The approved FOBs will come up at Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi –- one of the busiest intersections connecting Outer Ring Road with Rohini and Pitampura, Shahbad Dairy on Bawana Road, Ber Sarai Market near Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a site near Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg in Katwaria Sarai, near Jevan Park bus stand in Janakpuri, and near Mata Chanan Devi hospital on Lal Singh Marg. Officials said the approved projects were found to be technically feasible and compliant with safety and regulatory norms, following joint inspections by multiple departments.

The committee also reviewed the progress of several previously sanctioned FOB projects, many of which are currently under construction and expected to be completed by mid-2026.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said construction of the approved FOBs will begin this month. “Delhi’s growth demands modern solutions. No one should have to risk their life while crossing a road. These FOBs are being built exactly where safety concerns are highest, ensuring smoother traffic flow and secure passage for pedestrians,” Verma said.

Traffic police data presented to the committee highlighted frequent pedestrian crossings, prompting approval of elevated crossings to improve safety, said a PWD official.

The FOBs will cater to heavy pedestrian movement generated by nearby residential colonies, commercial centres, and bus stops, the official added.

In addition to new approvals, the committee reviewed the status of FOBs that had received clearance in earlier meetings and are currently under stages of construction. According to officials, several projects are progressing on schedule, with civil work underway at multiple locations across east, north and south Delhi.

An FOB near Peeragarhi Chowk, approved earlier to improve pedestrian access across Rohtak Road and another at Wazirabad Road near Khajuri Khas, are currently under construction and are expected to be completed by the first half of 2026.

Officials informed the committee that construction has also begun on FOBs in Bhajanpura and Lajpat Nagar, where site mobilisation and foundation work have been completed.

Besides, the committee was informed that all under-construction FOBs are being designed to include ramps or lifts to ensure accessibility for elderly persons, children and people with disabilities, in line with universal access guidelines. “We are moving away from the culture of slow infrastructure. The projects approved now will be completed within the defined time frame,” Verma said.

The minister also instructed close coordination among all agencies concerned to ensure parallel progress on site readiness, utility shifting and approvals.

Design drawings and structural safety certifications for each project have been vetted by the engineering departments, officials said. The FOB committee comprises representatives from the PWD, Delhi Traffic Police, municipal bodies and urban development agencies, and is tasked with evaluating pedestrian infrastructure proposals across the city.

To be sure, experts suggested opting for at-grade or ground level crossings for residents as FOBs have failed to show much purpose in urban planning with people choosing to use the road instead of using FOBs even at places where these are constructed.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, founder and trustee of Raahgiri Foundation says that traffic lights and zebra crossings are more feasible alternatives to FOBs in Delhi for enhancing safety. “Studies have shown that well-maintained traffic signals and zebra crossings significantly reduced accident rates. Improved visibility and clear signalling enhance adherence to road rules. Additionally, these solutions address the concerns of younger children or those with mobility challenges who may find foot overbridges challenging. This approach ensures a more inclusive and effective means of pedestrian safety compared to foot overbridges, especially in Delhi’s context,” Bhatt added.