Rahul slams AAP, BJP; vows Cong will deliver on promises

The Congress on Wednesday held public campaigns in parts of Delhi as senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge stepped out separately to garner votes on the basis of past developmental works, and attacked both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly making “false promises” to the people. During the rally, Gandhi echoed Kharge’s sentiments on other parties “propagating division and hate while Congress believes in politics of love.” (HT Photo)

Holding his first public rally for the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress chief Kharge said that the party will “back the development that happened during the Sheila Dikshit regime” if it is voted back to power. The Congress was last in power in the Capital in 2014.

“AAP claims that they have brought development to Delhi. Did AAP make Delhi? Did they make the big bridges? Did they introduce metro in Delhi?,” said Kharge, who was in Burari to rally support for candidate Mangesh Tyagi.

The senior leader also attacked the AAP over garbage landfills, pollution in the Yamuna and the alleged irregularities in the excise policy 2021-22 scam. On the BJP, Kharge said the party at the Centre is “spreading hate in the country.”

Meanwhile, in Bawana, Kharge’s colleague Gandhi also took an aim at the two parties for “misleading the people with false promises and failing to deliver on their commitments.”

On the other hand, he said, the Congress has fulfilled all its promises in every state where it is in power. “We said that we will waive off loans, and we did. We promised a caste census, and we did it. We promised free bus rides in Telangana, and we have started it,” Gandhi said at the campaign organised in support of candidate Surender Kumar.

Gandhi also reiterated the five Congress guarantees which includes 300 free units of power, LPG cylinders for ₹500 each to domestic consumers along with ration kits, ₹2,500 monthly allowance to women, ₹25 lakh health insurance for everyone and ₹8,500 monthly stipend to all educated, unemployed youths.

He echoed Kharge’s sentiments on other parties “propagating division and hate while Congress believes in politics of love.”

On the issue of pollution in Yamuna and the recent claims of poisoning made by the AAP against the Haryana government, Gandhi said,“I will never say that I will drink Yamuna water. I know it is dirty, so I can’t claim to drink it.”

Like Kharge, Gandhi too slammed Arvind Kejriwal over the liquor policy case, calling it the “biggest liquor scam” in India’s history.(With inputs from Aheli Das)