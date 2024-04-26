 Rain in parts of Delhi brings respite from heat; cloudy forecast for tomorrow | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rain in parts of Delhi brings respite from heat; cloudy forecast for tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 10:07 PM IST

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers.

Parts of the national capital witnessed rainfall on the evening of Friday, April 26, offering relief from the heat and soaring temperatures. The regional meteorological centre has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers. Strong surface winds with 25-35 kmph speed are expected during the day.

Rain visuals from Firozeshah Road and Kasturba Gandhi Marg in the national capital(ANI)
According to the latest weather bulletin from the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of very light rain/thundershowers. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) during the day. Tomorrow's maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 39 and 24 degree Celsius respectively,” the regional meteorological centre, New Delhi said in its latest weather bulletin predicted for Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital registered a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, two notches below the seasonal average. The city's maximum temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius, with Mungeshpur recording 42.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

IMD predicts rainfall in these northern states

The weather department predicted rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in the Western Himalayan region until April 29. Similarly, the plains of Northwest India are expected to experience this weather pattern until April 28, while adjoining Central India may witness it on Saturday.

"Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 27th-29th April and over Himachal Pradesh on 29th April 2024," IMD said, adding that isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 26th-28th and over Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh on 26th April, 2024," IMD said.

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh until April 30. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are anticipated during this period.

The IMD forecasts scattered fairly widespread rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until April 30 with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

Sikkim will likely experience isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday.

News / Cities / Delhi / Rain in parts of Delhi brings respite from heat; cloudy forecast for tomorrow
© 2024 HindustanTimes
