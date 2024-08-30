Rains, clouds give Delhi coolest August in more than 10 years

Aided by consistent rain and cloudy weather, this month was one of the coolest Augusts that Delhi residents have experienced in more than a decade – nights were the coolest in 13 years, while days in the city saw the lowest average temperature in 11 years, data collated by India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. People take a walk in the cloudy weather at Kartavya Path on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The average monthly minimum temperature in the city through August so far was 25.7 degrees Celsius – the lowest in at least 13 years, IMD data since 2011 (the earliest available on the weather agency’s website) shows.

Not only were the nights cool, but data shows that days offered relief as well.

The maximum temperature in the month so far was 34.2°C. This is the lowest average day temperature in the city since 2013 – also a year that saw a steady pattering of rain – when it was 33.6°C.

The long-period average for maximum temperature in August is 34.2°C, while it is 26.7°C for the minimum in the month.

So far, with rain recorded in the city on 26 days out of the 30 days of the month so far, Delhi has seen 390.3mm in monthly rainfall – the highest for August since 2010, when 455.1mm was recorded. In 2013, there was 320mm of rainfall.

The monthly average is just 233.1mm.

“We have seen consistent rain in August, with the monsoon trough being close to Delhi-NCR. This has not let significant spells of bright sunshine prevail in the region,” said an IMD official.

Data shows out of the 30 days so far this month, Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, has recorded rain on 26 days. To be sure, this includes “trace” rainfall, which is equivalent to a brief drizzle, not enough to be recorded in millimetres.

This is the highest number of rainy days in the capital since at least 2011. Data before that is not available on IMD’s website. The previous highest rainfall days were seen in August 2012, when the city rain a downpour on 22 days.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet said this has been a record-breaking August in more ways than one, largely owing to a combination of active weather systems, La Nina conditions and the monsoon trough hovering close to NCR.

“We have seen rain on most days, but more importantly, overcast conditions throughout the month. There have only been brief spells where there has been bright sunshine with clear skies. Cloudiness leads to a low maximum, with rain overnight also leading to a low minimum,” said Palawat.

Delhi’s maximum temperature shot up Friday and was recorded at 35°C, a degree above normal. It was 28.8°C a day earlier, which was Delhi’s lowest maximum for August since August 20, 2020 (27.7°C).

The Capital recorded 11.8mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30am, with no rain recorded till 5.30pm.

IMD has forecast partially cloudy skies over the weekend, but no rain, forecasting a return of light to moderate showers on Monday. “A yellow alert is in place for Monday. No rain is likely over the weekend, barring an isolated drizzle somewhere,” said the IMD official.

The minimum temperature in the city stood at 24°C, which is three degrees below normal. It was 23°C on Thursday.

In terms of air quality, the average air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to ‘moderate’ in the last 24 hours. The average AQI stood at 102 (moderate) on Friday, with Ozone as the lead pollutant in the air. The average AQI was 60 (satisfactory) in comparison on Thursday.