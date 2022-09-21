Rajghat Shantivan in Delhi set for revamp

New Delhi: The streetscaping work of a 500m stretch of road in the Rajghat-Shantivan area is now in the final stages and is expected to be completed soon, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, said during an insection of the area on Tuesday. He also interacted with visitors to the stretch and took their feedback.

The stretch between Shantivan and Rajghat is part of the Delhi government’s pilot streetscaping project, under which 16 roads across Delhi are being beautified.

Sisodia said, “Now Delhi roads have started looking beautiful and the response of Delhi residents to this development is overwhelming. Our aim is to make all the roads under the Delhi government pedestrian-friendly and provide residents with a pleasant commuting experience.”

“The Delhi government is working on decongesting, redesigning, and beautifying several roads across the national capital. Redesigning roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics. The roads will include facilities such as open-air sitting areas, barrier-free walking areas, ornamental plantations and cycling tracks,” he added.

A PWD official said that the Shantivan stretch is around 1km-long and the beautification work is almost completed. “ Road improvement work is being done on either side of the road and on the central verge on 500 metres of this road. New footpaths have been made for people to walk on the stretch. Small saplings have been planted along the stretch to keep the entire stretch green and the existing trees have been protected and Adequate space has been provided for pedestrians and road users to sit and rest. There is also a provision for wheelchairs and ramps for disabled people,” the official added.

A PWD official said that the 16 pilot stretches include parts of Vikas Marg (3km), Narwana Road (2.1km), Ring Road (Moolchand to Ashram stretch-- 5km), stretch from NSP to Rithala (6km), Shivdaspuri road (4.8km), Ring Road Moti Bagh to Mayapuri (8.5km). The remaining nine stretches are less than 1km long. These smaller pilot stretches include parts of Aurobindo Marg, Nelson Mandela Marg, Lodhi Road, KN Katju Marg, Road number 59 Wazirabad, Road number 51 Majlis Park, Shanti Van, Tikri border road and Karkardooma Court Road number 58. While each of the pilot stretches has some unique elements in the form of street furniture and design, some common elements include tiling of roads, development of green area, open sitting areas, cycling tracks, designer LED lights and public utility centres.

Sisodia said that these roads are being beautified by PWD according to their needs in the pilot phase and after completion of the pilot phase another 540km of road under the jurisdiction of PWD will also be beautified on the same lines.