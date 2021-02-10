Rajya Sabha passes Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi which is expected to benefit 1.35 crore people.

The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020.

Minister of state (Independent Charge) of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said Delhi’s population has increased from 8 lakh in 1947 to 1.6 crore in 2011. “Exponential growth has led to serious stretch on resources leading to vast gaps in demand and supply.” However, the government has followed a three-pronged approach to address the urbanisation needs of Delhi through three schemes.

“A total of 1.35 crore of its (Delhi) citizens will benefit from three schemes, namely, the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana which is expected to benefit 50 lakh people; the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ under the PMAY (Urban) is expected to benefit about 10 lakh people; and, under the land pooling, 75 lakh people are expected to be benefitted, which are under various stages of implementation.”

The minister said the PM-UDAY was implemented towards the end of 2019 and in spite of the fact that nearly one year was lost on account of the pandemic, 3.82 lakh registrations have been done and authorisation slips, conveyance deeds, have been issued to 4,035 households.

“The DDA has also finalised the control norms which are expected to trigger re-development in these 188 colonies. Under the in situ rehabilitation of JJ clusters, out of total of 675 JJ clusters in Delhi, 376 are with DDA; 7,500 EWS houses for three JJ clusters in Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony, Shadipur are under construction and some of these are at a very advanced stage of completion,” he said.

The ordinance amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 that was valid till December 31, 2020 and extended the deadline till December 31, 2023. The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on March 31, 2002 and where construction took place till June 1, 2014.

The ordinance also amended the 2011 Act to provide that the unauthorised colonies will be identified for regularisation in accordance with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019. This meant that unauthorised colonies that existed as on June 1, 2014 and had witnessed 50% development as on January 1, 2015 will be considered eligible for regularisation.

The minister also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna 1.11 crore homes have been sanctioned; and the remaining will be sanctioned within the next few days. “And, I give an assurance to this House that well before 2022, all the 1.12 crore homes will not only be sanctioned, but a bulk of them would have already been received by the beneficiaries,” he said.

Responding to questions by the members why the government took the ordinance route earlier, the minister explained, “If the winter session of Parliament had been convened, there would have been no need for this ordinance. But it could not be convened for reasons which are entirely beyond the control, certainly, of my ministry. We did not want a situation to arise in the intervening period. For instance, if we had not brought the ordinance and had waited for this session to take place, there are a number of authorities at different levels in the governing structure of Delhi which could have started sealing properties and started a large number of other actions which would have caused inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi.”

In 2019, the Union Cabinet had cleared the plan to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in national capital Delhi. The government said the landmark initiative would address major problems being faced by the residents of unauthorised colonies such as lack of ownership and transfer rights, provision of basic infrastructure and civic amenities. The government said the decision, once implemented would provide people with a legitimate claim to the property, encourage property holders to invest in safe structures and improve the living conditions in these colonies.