IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Rajya Sabha passes Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi
The government said the decision, once implemented would provide people with a legitimate claim to the property, encourage property holders to invest in safe structures and improve the living conditions in these colonies.(PTI File)
The government said the decision, once implemented would provide people with a legitimate claim to the property, encourage property holders to invest in safe structures and improve the living conditions in these colonies.(PTI File)
delhi news

Rajya Sabha passes Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:06 AM IST

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi which is expected to benefit 1.35 crore people.

The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020.

Minister of state (Independent Charge) of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said Delhi’s population has increased from 8 lakh in 1947 to 1.6 crore in 2011. “Exponential growth has led to serious stretch on resources leading to vast gaps in demand and supply.” However, the government has followed a three-pronged approach to address the urbanisation needs of Delhi through three schemes.

“A total of 1.35 crore of its (Delhi) citizens will benefit from three schemes, namely, the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana which is expected to benefit 50 lakh people; the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ under the PMAY (Urban) is expected to benefit about 10 lakh people; and, under the land pooling, 75 lakh people are expected to be benefitted, which are under various stages of implementation.”

The minister said the PM-UDAY was implemented towards the end of 2019 and in spite of the fact that nearly one year was lost on account of the pandemic, 3.82 lakh registrations have been done and authorisation slips, conveyance deeds, have been issued to 4,035 households.

“The DDA has also finalised the control norms which are expected to trigger re-development in these 188 colonies. Under the in situ rehabilitation of JJ clusters, out of total of 675 JJ clusters in Delhi, 376 are with DDA; 7,500 EWS houses for three JJ clusters in Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony, Shadipur are under construction and some of these are at a very advanced stage of completion,” he said.

The ordinance amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 that was valid till December 31, 2020 and extended the deadline till December 31, 2023. The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on March 31, 2002 and where construction took place till June 1, 2014.

The ordinance also amended the 2011 Act to provide that the unauthorised colonies will be identified for regularisation in accordance with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019. This meant that unauthorised colonies that existed as on June 1, 2014 and had witnessed 50% development as on January 1, 2015 will be considered eligible for regularisation.

The minister also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna 1.11 crore homes have been sanctioned; and the remaining will be sanctioned within the next few days. “And, I give an assurance to this House that well before 2022, all the 1.12 crore homes will not only be sanctioned, but a bulk of them would have already been received by the beneficiaries,” he said.

Responding to questions by the members why the government took the ordinance route earlier, the minister explained, “If the winter session of Parliament had been convened, there would have been no need for this ordinance. But it could not be convened for reasons which are entirely beyond the control, certainly, of my ministry. We did not want a situation to arise in the intervening period. For instance, if we had not brought the ordinance and had waited for this session to take place, there are a number of authorities at different levels in the governing structure of Delhi which could have started sealing properties and started a large number of other actions which would have caused inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi.”

In 2019, the Union Cabinet had cleared the plan to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in national capital Delhi. The government said the landmark initiative would address major problems being faced by the residents of unauthorised colonies such as lack of ownership and transfer rights, provision of basic infrastructure and civic amenities. The government said the decision, once implemented would provide people with a legitimate claim to the property, encourage property holders to invest in safe structures and improve the living conditions in these colonies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Delhi High Court. (Mint file)
Delhi High Court. (Mint file)
delhi news

Govt defends 30-day notice period for interfaith unions

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:22 AM IST
The submission was part of an affidavit by the Union ministry of law and justice before a bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice Jyoti Singh in response to an interfaith couple’s plea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government said the decision, once implemented would provide people with a legitimate claim to the property, encourage property holders to invest in safe structures and improve the living conditions in these colonies.(PTI File)
The government said the decision, once implemented would provide people with a legitimate claim to the property, encourage property holders to invest in safe structures and improve the living conditions in these colonies.(PTI File)
delhi news

Rajya Sabha passes Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:06 AM IST
The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundred new cases in Tuesday’s bulletin, reported from 56,410 tests conducted the previous day, took the case tally to 636,260, but active cases were down to 1,052.(HT photo)
Hundred new cases in Tuesday’s bulletin, reported from 56,410 tests conducted the previous day, took the case tally to 636,260, but active cases were down to 1,052.(HT photo)
delhi news

No Covid death in Delhi first time since May 11

By Anonna Dutt, Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:03 AM IST
According to government data, the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day (8,593) was recorded on November 11, and on November 18, the city recorded the highest number of single-day deaths (131).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trying to strike a friendship with the new home, Sugandha Sehgal tells us on a WhatsApp video chat how she is experiencing its windows and balconies at different times of the day and night.
Trying to strike a friendship with the new home, Sugandha Sehgal tells us on a WhatsApp video chat how she is experiencing its windows and balconies at different times of the day and night.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Windows to Madame Bovary

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:01 AM IST
  • A literature scholar adjusting to her new house
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR are planning their trips to hill stations this Valentine’s weekend. (Photo: Deepak Sansta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR are planning their trips to hill stations this Valentine’s weekend. (Photo: Deepak Sansta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

Valentine’s plans: Tripping outside Delhi over weekend

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Delhi University students to make the most of Valentine’s weekend at hill stations, to destress with besties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates ‘Jan Rasoi’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:34 PM IST
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday inaugurated a community canteen “Jan Rasoi” in New Ashok Nagar area of the city where food will be provided at a cost of 1 only
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police officer said that the incident took place around 11.30 pm when the six men, driving a Fortuner car, attempted to enter the cargo area of the Delhi airport.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
A police officer said that the incident took place around 11.30 pm when the six men, driving a Fortuner car, attempted to enter the cargo area of the Delhi airport.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

6 men impersonate as custom officers, drive into Delhi airport’s restricted area

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Police identified the six arrested men as Shiv Raj, Tarun Sachdeva, Vilash Ram, Pratap Singh, Anil Kumar and Gulshan Sony. Investigators said the men are into different businesses that deal in import or export of goods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
delhi news

FIR registered to trace man who went missing from tractor rally, police tell HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:46 AM IST
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani was informed by the police that three teams have been constituted to trace the missing man, Bajinder, and assistance is also being sought from the Haryana Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
delhi news

In a first, Delhi inoculates over 12,000 people in a single day

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:52 AM IST
This is an increase of 2,977 beneficiaries over Monday’s 9,740 -- the highest number of people to be inoculated in a single day so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh(Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh(Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)
delhi news

SC stays AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest in casteist slur case

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice on Singh’s petition, challenging the action of a trial court in Lucknow which proceeded with the case against him issuing summons without obtaining sanction from the chairman of the Rajya Sabha under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
This notice has been issued after the state transport department received complaints on this car variant.(REUTERS)
This notice has been issued after the state transport department received complaints on this car variant.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Govt to question Tata Motors over ‘faulty’ mileage of company’s electric car

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Tata Motors has now been directed to appear before the deputy commissioner transport on February 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said the team of scientists, headed by professor Mukesh Sharma, civil engineering department, IIT-Kanpur, has given a presentation on the technology.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
A senior official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said the team of scientists, headed by professor Mukesh Sharma, civil engineering department, IIT-Kanpur, has given a presentation on the technology.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Govt to monitor pollution sources in real time: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Kejriwal said, “IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and Teri have developed technology for real-time source apportionment of pollution. Had a meeting with their experts. If we know source of pollution on real-time basis, it will help us take immediate action (sic).”
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Covishield is the Indian variation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech, an Indian firm.(Bloomberg)
While Covishield is the Indian variation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech, an Indian firm.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Vaccine wastage at 4.1% for Covidshield, 17.5% for Covaxin in Delhi

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Currently, the vaccination drive is open to health workers and front-line workers and Delhi has so far vaccinated 131,935 beneficiaries, government records showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP calls BJP ‘anti-poor’ as MCDs impose 5 charge for using public toilets

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporation’s decision to impose 5 charge on the usage of public toilets was “anti-poor” as thousands of slum residents in the city are dependent on public toilets
READ FULL STORY
Close
The collapse has triggered concerns over old buildings in the area and North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a survey of all old buildings in the locality. (Representative image)(HT Photo)
The collapse has triggered concerns over old buildings in the area and North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a survey of all old buildings in the locality. (Representative image)(HT Photo)
delhi news

2 injured after 80 years old building collapses in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The incident took place around 10.30am in Qureshi Nagar area. Locals reported the matter to the police after which the Delhi fire service (DFS) was also alerted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP