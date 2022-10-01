Ramlila shrugs off Covid shackles,roars back with renewed grandeur

After two years of relatively muted celebrations, Ramlila shows in the national capital have shed their shackles and are brimming with energy, as artistes welcome a return to packed theatres and unfettered performances. Foremost of the shows is Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) iconic dance-drama “Shri Ram”, which returns for its 66th edition this year.

Even though the institution managed to stage the ballet even in 2020 and 2021, when most Ramlilas were cancelled due to the pandemic, this year, Shri Ram is set to be even grander, with fresh faces involved in the production. Like every year, a fusion of various dance forms unravels through the course of the show, leaving people spellbound.

Shobha Deepak Singh, the director of SBKK and the brain behind “Shri Ram”, said the stage gives artistes a platform to showcase their talent.

“Of the dancers in the Ramlila, 90% are performing for the first time. We put out an advertisement in January this year seeking artistes for various roles. We selected 20 dancers. We teach them various dance forms based on the show’s requirements,” said Singh.

With the removal of restrictions and a return to normalcy, the show will be staged in various parts of the country. “Shri Ram” is seeing its highest number of participants, since two separate casts are in place to meet the demands of shows taking place outside Delhi, including Gurugram and Jaipur.

“We have around 7-8 shows taking place in other cities,” said Singh, who has helmed the direction of the dance-drama for decades. She has incorporated several new elements into the performances this year.

“The music has been re-recorded completely. It was being recorded with appropriate changes till two days before the show. Whatever we found lacking in the previous music composition was added during re-recording,” said Singh.

The cast has also been draped in fresh costumes this year.

Singh, who is also the costume designer, said the costumes were tailored in Gujarat.

“Most of the costumes from the beginning of the show till the end are new. I was tired of the old designs, and wanted to bring in a new element. As the costume designer, I am very happy with what I have done. The costumes were specially made in Ahmedabad and Bhuj,” said Singh.

Rutuparna Das, 23, is playing Sita in the play for the first time.

Dressed in a pink lehenga adorned with heavy handmade jewellery, Das was visibly excited about her act on Thurdsay.

“I love my get-up and can’t wait to get on the stage and perform. The jewellery is completely handmade and has not been purchased from outside,” said Das, as she gave final touches to her make-up inside the green room for women artistes. She was surrounded by other dancers from the group who swarmed in and out between the green room and the stage while going over the last-minute costume and jewellery checks.

A permanent artist of SBKK, Das said portraying Sita was a challenge, with practice sessions stretching to seven hours at a time.

“This is a divine character, so playing it right is important to ensure that the audience accepts the portrayal. I lived with the character even after practice,” said Das.

She said the return of normalcy strengthened the bond between the artistes and the audience, who often stayed back to interact with the actors after the show.

“Last year, very few were in the audience for the initial few shows, since the performance was taking place in the aftermath of the second national wave of Covid-19. The show took off gradually, and people started pouring in towards the end. This time, we can see the audience coming in droves from the first day itself. The shows are packed and I am just happy that people are coming to watch us,” said Das.

Besides changes to the cast and costume, the script has also been tweaked.

A new addition in the script this time is a sequence of Ravana praying. Contrary to the usual visual imagery of the demon king, he is shown dressed in white.

Singh said the sequence was a reminder to the audience that Ravana also prayed. “We have a sequence in which Ravana can be seen praying until he hears the voice of his sister Surpankha. After hearing her cries, he exposes his other side, and we see him in his usual imagery,” said Singh.

Ghanshyam Khichi who is returning to the character of Ravana after a hiatus of five years, said that the sequence was aimed at shedding light on lesser-known traits of Ravana. While putting on his heavy costume, Khichi said that the character of the demon king stood out. “I have played the role of Ravana for 15 years in the past. After a gap of five years, it feels good to enter the shoes of the character again. Performing with a heavy costume is challenging but it adds to the beauty of the character and sets it apart from others. Even the dance technique for Ravan’s character is different,” said Khichi, who has been associated with SBKK for 36 years.

Raj Kumar Sharma, who essays the title role of Ram, is among the artistes who continue to be associated with the show this year as well.

Sharma has been portraying the lead role for the past 26 years without a break. He said that while working with a new team was a challenge, all artistes were united by team spirit and functioned as a unit. “The character of Ram is the main role so it definitely has a special space in my heart even after so many years and the addition of so many new faces. The reward that I get from the audience after the show inspires me to do better every time,“ said Sharma.

After several years, for Das, Sharma, and the other members of the two casts, when the curtains part, they will be welcomed by a cheering, packed auditorium.