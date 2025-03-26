Rana Dasgupta wins literary award for 2014 book on 21st century Delhi

Indian-origin British author Rana Dasgupta won the 2025 Windham-Campbell Prize in the non-fiction category for his 2014 book “Capital: A Portrait of Twenty-First Century Delhi”. Dasgupta, who was born in Canterbury, England, in 1971, moved to India in 2000 and lived in the Capital for 17 years. (HT Archive)

The Windham-Campbell Prize is administered by Yale University and annually recognises eight writers across fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and drama categories. Each winner receives $175,000 to support their work. The book aims to offer an insight into Delhi’s metamorphosis in the wake of rapid globalisation and economic liberalisation.

In his book, he shares insights into the city's diverse inhabitants, ranging from bureaucrats and the ultra-rich to slum dwellers and street vendors. Through intimate accounts of his interactions, Dasgupta has tried to paint a portray the busy megacity "which is trying to evolve and grow, much like the nation is". Personal stories of individuals Dasgupta met have been interwoven with the city's rich history and heritage.

The award citation states Dasgupta won the prize “in recognition of his perceptive critique of global hypercapitalism, industrialisation, politics and class, as seen in his Orwell Prize and Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje Prize-shortlisted book..”

Dasgupta studied at Balliol College, University of Oxford, and pursued further studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has also spent time in France.

The other recipients this year include Sigrid Nunez (USA ), Anne Enright (Ireland), Patricia J Williams (USA), Roy Williams (United Kingdom), Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (United Kingdom), Anthony V Capildeo (Scotland/Trinidad and Tobago) and Tongo Eisen-Martin (USA).

Dasgupta’s literary work, besides the book on Delhi, includes novels “Tokyo Cancelled” (2005) and “Solo” (2009), with the latter winning the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize in 2010. His next novel, “After Nations”—slated for release later this year—explores the state of crisis afflicting nation-states worldwide. He has almost exclusively written on themes related to capitalism, migration and urban living in cities.

The award is expected to be presented in person in the latter half of this year during an annual international literary festival at Yale.