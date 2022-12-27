Rape accused held for snatching mobile phone in Delhi

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two people near Kargil Colony in north Delhi’s Burari area for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a minor on Friday. One of the arrested men is out on bail in a 2011 rape case and has been accused in five other criminal cases, police said on Monday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (north) Rashmi Sharma said the two were nabbed on the basis of analysis of footage from over 50 CCTV cameras in the vicinity. “They were arrested within 24 hours of snatching the mobile phone of a minor boy from Kamal Vihar area under the jurisdiction of Burari police station. They were later identified as Sanjay alias Sanju (37) and Roshan Kumar (18) - both residents of Chandan Vihar. Sanju is a habitual criminal and is accused of rape. Police have also recovered the mobile phone of the complainant and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession,” she said.

She added that during interrogation, both the men disclosed that they both had been snatching valuables from people in Burari for the last three months. “Consequently, five cases of snatching have been solved with their arrest. Sanju, during his interrogation, revealed that he was one of the men accused of raping a woman in 2010. He was released from jail on bail in 2011 and again started committing crimes,” the DCP said.