The concert of American rapper Ye (popular as Kanye West), previously scheduled to be on May 23 in Delhi, has been postponed until further notice, as per an announcement by concert organiser White Fox through a post on Instagram. New date for the concert has not been released by the organisers yet. Rapper Ye

“We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially postponed following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high -alert situation in the capital. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority. We fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the arthritis during this sensitive time,” read the post’s caption.

Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra clarified that the government had not issued any directions for event cancellations to the management companies. A government official said, “The organisers might have faced some technical issues which could have led to cancellation of the event. No such formal or informal directions have been issued by the government.”

In the post, White Fox further stated that, “Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders who purchased through the official ticketing partner, district. We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue, and will share further updates through official channels.”

White Fox did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.

The show was originally scheduled for March 29, and was postponed to May 23. Organisers had then released a statement, mentioning, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026.”