‘Ready to face polygraph test’: 5 accused in Parliament breach case tell court

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday allowed the Delhi Police to conduct polygraph tests of the accused involved in the parliament security breach, after five of the six accused gave their consent. Neelam Azad refused to give her consent for the polygraph test. The accused sprayed smoked cannisters in Lok Sabha during a parliament session on December 13 (File Photo)

The Delhi Police special cell, which is probing the case, had sought permission from the court to conduct a polygraph test of all the accused namely – Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – all charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur also extended custody of all the accused people till January 13 on an application moved by the Delhi Police. The police sought extension of custody submitting that their social media data and data from SIM cards are yet to be retrieved.

Police also sought permission to conduct a narco-analysis and brain mapping of Manoranjan and Sharma stating that the tests had been recommended by an expert after conducting a psycho-analysis test.

While Jha, according to the police, is the mastermind behind the December 13 parliament security breach, Manoranjan and Sharma are the ones who sprayed smoked canisters in the Lok Sabha when the parliament was in session.

On December 13, while the parliament was in session, two accused, Sharma (27) and Manoranjan (34), walked past three layers of security before rappelling down from the visitors’ gallery and spraying coloured smoke inside the Lok Sabha, while Shinde (25) and Azad (37), had opened smoke canisters outside the premises while shouting slogans.

The police had registered a case on the complaint filed by the deputy director (security) of parliament. The case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging public duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt assault and wrongful restraint), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 34 (acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

While four accused were immediately apprehended, Jha was arrested on December 14 and Kumawat was taken into custody on December 15.