Recreational trades brought under MCD regulations in Delhi

Several forms of “new recreational activities” such as laser shows, digital as well as in-person games such as “mystery rooms”, holographic projections, and even live musical performance at eateries, that require ticketing have now been brought under the regulatory regime of the municipal corporation’s trade licences, senior MCD officials said on Monday. Delhi LG VK Saxena, Sanjay Arora (Commissioner of Delhi Police), Naresh Kumar (Delhi chief secretary), and Ashwani Kumar (MCD commissioner) at the launch of the public amusement portal at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday launched a “public amusement portal” at NDMC Convention Centre that will streamline and facilitate the licensing process for recreational activities including these new trades. The portal will also cover fresh trades which are yet to be regulated.

Any such businesses not obtaining a licence may invite action under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, officials cited above said.

Under the new licensing regime for “amusement activities”, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also brought several recreational activities which were previous unregulated under regulation.

“Previously, there were no provisions of regulating activities like ‘mystery rooms’, laser shows, holographic projects and similar activities, but now all of them will now fall under health trade licences,” official said, adding that MCD will now issue licences for such activities that are carried out in permanent locations like banquet halls, eating establishments, lodging and boarding houses and as well as temporary places like any tents, canopy, enclosures or open places.

Under this licence, various amusement activities like entertainment in the form of live music, singing, dancing, electronic/digital/laser shows as well as holographic projections and virtual performance would be covered.

“The organiser will have to submit a site plan of the licensed trade premises earmarked with area proposed for amusement activities. The establishment seeking licence will have to give a declaration that no extra seats will be added over and above the permitted seats. MCD will issue the licence for three years or shorter period of time according to the application received,” the official said.

A circular issued by MCD dated June 14, 2024, states that the licence will cover any form of game or any other amusement or recreation to which the public are admitted either on payment of money or intention that the money may be collected. “Basically, the activity should be of recreational purpose and it should be ticketed. If the activity meets these two criteria, it has to obtain a licence. It will also cover mystery rooms as well as ticketed areas in public fairs like Ramleela or festival fairs etc,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The one-time registration fee for such licences has been kept at ₹15,000 with annual licence fee of ₹10,000. Under the conditions prescribed by the licensing regime, the establishment will have to ensure drinking water according to the assembly of people, washroom facilities, pest control measures, provision of solid and liquid waste management and among other equipment.

MCD officials said that temporary establishments may obtain a licence for a duration of one year or less. “For auditoriums already possessing health trade licence under Section 422 of DMC act 1957, there is no need for separate licence for performance of amusement activities,” the official clarified. The official quoted above said that performances without those licences can be closed down and fines can be imposed on them as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Portal launch

LG Saxena, speaking at the launch ceremony, said: “Several steps have been taken during the last two years to rationalise the regulation and licensing procedures including the launch of a unified portal for eating and lodging establishments, enhanced timings for bars and restaurants, open air dining policy and permission to establishments to operate on a 24x7 basis. We have now launched a unified portal for amusement activities which will simplify the licensing process for venues including amusement parks, auditoriums, and video game parlours in the Capital,” Saxena said.

The portal has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), MCD and licensing unit of the Delhi Police. “The project builds upon the existing portal for licensing of eating and lodging establishments developed in 2023 and it now encompasses performances at licensed as well as unlicensed premises, amusement parks, auditorium etc,” official said. The applicant will be able to submit the application on the online platform and several departments including MCD, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police would be on single platform to ensure better coordination and parallel processing.