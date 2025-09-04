‘Reels’ murder: Man who killed wife dies in hospital

A day after a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their home in Najafgarh for creating reels on Instagram, police said the accused died on Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The husband had allegedly attempted suicide after killing his wife by consuming sulphur pills.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh confirmed that a case of murder was registered after the woman’s body was found and that the husband (accused) died during treatment.

According to police, a PCR call was made at 4.23am from neighbours. While the woman was found lying on the bed, the accused was found vomiting. Police said he was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The couple hailed from UP and shifted to Delhi in April. While the husband worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, the wife was a homemaker with 6,000 followers on Instagram. They are survived by their two sons, aged nine and five years.

Police said the accused was “annoyed” because of his wife posting reels and asked her to stop. When she refused, he strangled her to death.

Locals said that around three-four days back the couple fought outside their house and the husband broke the wife’s phone.

His family has been called to take care of the children