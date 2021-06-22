Reinventing old-world glamour

Vibrant, freewheeling, bohemian – patchwork lehengas are back in fashion! Also known as pieced work lehengas, the origin of patchwork lehengas can be traced back in history, especially in the Indian subcontinent. The rangdaar karigari, patchwork with a burst of colours, the chatta-pattithe or the eclectic mix match of different fabrics and borders has been a major heritage influence for years.

Brides are once again acing patchwork lehengas with grace this wedding season. “The patchwork lehengas are as much a breath of fresh air and at the same time a nostalgic ode to the yesteryear’s fashion. With Indian bridal market saturated with tonal ensembles, these patchwork lehengas bring in the much needed flamboyance and definitely make the bride stand out,” says fashion designer Sanya Dhir of Diva’ni.

Brides are on the lookout for newer, never seen before options with weddings becoming more personal. There is definitely a trend of looking back and celebrating our roots and dressing up in full bloom heritage glory. And this trend is here to stay. Patchwork lehengas do compliment this trend.

Fashion designer Nidhi J Jain, says, “Patchwork and gota patti lehenga are apt for the quirky bride. Worn with traditional nose rings and matha patti, they revive old world glam.”

Patch work has been a part of Indian tradition since ages. It can be a fearless dose of colours, so don’t set boundaries with patchwork. Fashion designer Karishma Deepa Sondhi, says, “Embroideries such as chikankari, phulkari, and Gujarat’s mirror work look stunning on the patches. Gota, kundan and zardozi patches also look eye-catching. Cholis of different colours and silhouettes can be teamed with patchwork lehengas.”

Patchwork skirt and jacket by Ashwin Thiyagarajan.

Patchwork lehengas tend to have a unique individual character, sometimes with no two outfits being exactly the same. “These kinds of lehengas are more like beautiful collages and pieces of art. We adore brides who go for such creations. Over the years we have had capsule collections in which the ensembles have been made using various vintage fabrics as well as left over cuttings (katran). As a practice we save all cuttings from the production floor to be used as patches in future outfits. This is our way to reduce the impact on the environment and create recycled sustainable fashion,” says fashion designer Rimple Narula.

If you wonder what jewellery suits patchwork lehengas best, here are a few suggestions. “Patchwork lehengas are maximalist designs, so the jewellery should match up to the look. Very minimalist jewellery might end up being lost with the overall look, whereas statement necklaces, earrings, mathapattis, pasas can definitely add to it. Opt for jadau, navratnas and heritage pieces to celebrate the grandeur that the patchwork lehengas bring along with them.”

