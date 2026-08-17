Delhi govt plans for paperless ‘e-cabinet’ proceedings, says CM Rekha Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that the Delhi government plans to introduce an “e-Cabinet” system to make cabinet proceedings paperless, secure and faster. The e-cabinet system aims to make cabinet proceedings paperless, secure and faster. (HT Photo/Ishant Chauhan)

The announcement followed a meeting with National Informatics Centre (NIC) experts, who briefed the chief minister on similar systems used in various states and their experience with digital governance

E-cabinet mechanism proposed According to Gupta, the proposed system will enable cabinet notes, agendas, annexures, decisions and minutes to be prepared, shared and accessed digitally by authorised ministers and officials. The digital documents will be securely available on tablets during cabinet meetings, reducing the need for physical files.

“Our priority is to ensure that better administrative decisions enabled by technology directly benefit the people of Delhi,” she said.

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Officials said that to protect confidential cabinet documents under the proposed system, the government plans to use cybersecurity measures, data encryption and controlled access.

They added that the entire process — from submission and examination of cabinet notes to approvals, forwarding decisions to departments, and preservation of records — will be carried out digitally. This is expected to reduce delays and make the handling of Cabinet proposals more organised.

Accountability and monitoring The system will also facilitate monitoring of cabinet decision implementation, officials said. Departments will be able to update the status of action taken, allowing the government to track whether decisions are being implemented within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials said the move is also expected to strengthen accountability by creating a digital record of cabinet processes and decisions.

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During the meeting, NIC experts briefed the chief minister on e-Cabinet systems being used in various states and their experience with digital governance.

Gupta said the Delhi government would study existing models and adopt suitable technological solutions to develop a secure and citizen-oriented administrative system. The focus, she said, would be on using digitisation not merely to replace paper but to make governance faster, more transparent, secure and accountable.