Repairs at Delhi’s Sarita Vihar flyover to begin from June 15

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to initiate repair works on the arterial Sarita Vihar flyover from June 15, officials aware of the development said on Monday -- a move that is expected to trigger snarls on the one of the most congested roads in the Capital and cause inconvenience to residents of areas such as Badarpur, Jaitpur, Kalindi Kunj and New Friends Colony. In the first and second phases, the carriageway of the flyover going towards Badarpur from Ashram will be repaired. (HT PHOTO)

The officials said the repair of expansion joints — set to be undertaken in four phases — will be completed in approximately 60 days, and the flyover will be partially closed during this period.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Expansion joints between concrete deck slabs are provided for thermal expansion and contraction of the decks, as well for accommodating movement due to traffic.

PWD officials said the Sarita Vihar flyover has seven sets of parallel expansion joints that need to be replaced. They said in the first phase, one half of the flyover carriageway going from Ashram towards Badarpur will be repaired, and in the second phase, the other half of the carriageway will be repaired.

Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police said that they have issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to PWD for the repairs that is valid for two months, and the permission may be extended if required, a senior officer said.

“A similar arrangement of rationing the Badarpur to Ashram carriageway will be carried out in the third and fourth phases,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Much delayed programme

An official said repair work on the Sarita Vihar flyover was cleared by then PWD minister Manish Sisodia in April 2022, but the project has been pending for more than two years.

“The repair work of the expansion joints was earlier scheduled in June and July 2023, and has since been postponed multiple times. We applied for an NOC from the traffic police three times in 2023 alone. But the NOC from the traffic police has finally been received, and work will be carried out in the same manner as it was at the Chirag Dilli flyover (in March-April 2023) . Half of the carriageway will be closed for repair work at once, dividing the entire work in four phases of 15 days each,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“The Sarita Vihar flyover was built in 2001, about 23 years ago, by the Delhi Development Authority and is in need for urgent repairs,” the official added.

Giving details of the work to be undertaken, the official said that each of the 28 metal plates on the flyover will be replaced over a two-month period.

“The 28 metal plates will be replaced in four phases covering seven in each lane. Each carriageway will need to be closed for around 30 days. After the expansion joints are replaced, there will be a concrete cover and blacktopping, followed by curing that will take about 10 days,” said the PWD official.

Police plans for traffic management

The traffic police officer quoted above said traffic personnel will be deployed around the flyover and on all diversion points in adequate numbers to guide motorists and help them reach their destination using alternate routes.

The officer said that PWD has also been asked to deploy private guards/marshals to assist traffic personnel in order to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

“We will also be issuing traffic advisories and regular updates on the traffic arrangement plans through various public platforms such as advertisements in newspapers, announcements on FM radio channels, and posts on social media,” the officer said.

A second traffic police officer said that the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road towards the flyover may be restricted as and when required.

S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head of traffic engineering and safety division at Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said there should be increased deployment of marshals. In addition, he said, traffic police should install screens and use the intelligent traffic management system to warn commuters about congestion on their route and the alternative routes.

“During the first phase, snarls will be felt by the commuters moving from Delhi towards Faridabad as they have no other good alternative route. The evening peak traffic towards Badarpur is heavier compared to morning hours. The only other alternative route is via Sarita Vihar link road,” he said.