Reservation for transgenders: Delhi transwoman blazes trail

Growing up was a war for her. Assigned male at birth, she went to a private school in Delhi, where she battled a battalion of gender dogma every day, ridiculed for keeping long hair and nails, mocked in washrooms, and excluded in the field.

Despite the ostracisation in school, she scored 85% in Class 12 board exams. (HT Photo)

“I would sit out of the games… students were divided into two; male and female. Neither side would let me play,” she said.

Yet, in this fog, she focused on one thing – doing well academically. Despite this ostracisation in school, she scored an 85% in her Class 12 board exams. In her third year at Delhi University, she came out to her parents as a transwoman. She performed well in college too, where she received a 67.65% in her undergraduate Zoology Honours course. Despite her family’s indifference, she continued to push herself to achieve her dream -- becoming a doctor.

On July 28 last year, the years-long struggle finally appeared to pay off. When the results of the masters entrance examinations at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were announced, she secured the 11th rank. But her joy was short-lived. Later the same day, she found out that she couldn’t enroll in the course of her choice – MSc in Reproductive Biology and Clinical Embryology – that has only six seats.

“I wanted to pursue the course as I would go on to assist couples who cannot conceive naturally... Since I cannot become a mother, I wanted to help others through methods such as IVF,” said the 25-year-old transwoman.

Yet, accustomed to fighting for her dream, she refused to give up. Three of the six seats were reserved for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and economically weaker candidates but none for transgender candidates. She approached the Delhi high court on September 29 this year, arguing that the course should have set a seat aside for transgender candidates, in accordance with the guidelines suggested by the 2014 Supreme Court’s judgment in Nalsa vs Union of India.

Last week, the court asked for responses from the Union home and law ministries, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Delhi LG, and Delhi’s department of social welfare by March 28, 2024.

Her writ petition asked for transgender reservations in ICMR, DRDO, and AIIMS, a policy for reservation in all appointments in the government of Delhi, and Transgender protection cells at the state and district levels.

Referring to the lack of transgender reservation in the institutes, the petition read, “Such a violation also goes beyond and against the landmark judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India & Ors. [(2014) 5 SCC 438] (“NALSA”), which in its true essence upheld the Fundamental Rights of Equality and Non-Discrimination in Employment for Transgender Community and recognized the Transgender Community as “Third Gender” and further as a socially and educationally backward class of citizens, being entitled to reservations in educational institutions and public employment.”

She is aware of the uphill battle ahead. A decade has passed since the apex court affirmed the rights of the transgender community, but implementation of reservation continues to be patchy – some institutions and governments have announced transgender quotas and policies but there is little oversight over their functioning. The top court is now hearing a contempt petition filed by some activists who allege that the government has been negligent in implementing Nalsa verdict guidelines. Earlier this year, the government told the court that it didn’t have plans to notify a separate quota for transgender people.

But she doesn’t appear daunted, and steels herself using past experiences. When she came out at 20, she felt shunned by her family, and so left her home, choosing to support herself through giving tuitions and other part-time jobs. She prepared for the AIIMS test while undergoing hormone therapy, all without any financial assistance. Closest to her mother, she was heartbroken when she did not accept the way her “body was changing”. Slowly, she is making reparations with her family but she believes that she can gain their respect and understanding when she gets a good job.

“Despite all the issues that transgender people face, we are still competing with general category students because there is no separate reservation for us,” she said.

HT reached out to AIIMS, but the institute did not comment on the matter.

After the setback in 2022, she attempted the test a second time, but was ranked 25. “The respondents have been asked to appear and respond with regards to the steps that they are taking and plan to take... It will take some time but it is a step in the right direction,” said her lawyer, Diksha Dadu, who is fighting the case pro-bono.

She is currently in the middle of another battle – managing spiraling medical costs while undergoing laser treatment and hormone therapy. She is applying to courses, but many don’t have a separate transgender category. She ticks the female box, hoping the mismatch with her school documents won’t cost her heavily.

Now employed with a Noida-based private company she is still hopeful of making her way to her dream – medical school. Getting there won’t be easy, she is aware, but refuses to give hope that transgender reservation will help her get there.

“Because there is nowhere for us to go, so many of us end up in sex work and begging,” she said, tearing up. She goes on to explain that the only way out is through reservation. “I am still hopeful that some day this reservation will be implemented. I am not only fighting for my dream, but also for that of other young transgender students who are going through what I had to...”

