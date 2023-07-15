Delhi floods: For some residents, inundated roads, Yamuna become selfie points

Even as the rising Yamuna water levels led to flooding in several parts of the Capital, many residents and commuters saw this as an opportunity click selfies against the view of the swollen river. A man clicks a picture while others enjoy and bathe in floodwaters near Shantivan on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Despite the potential risk to life, curious individuals are not shying from wading into knee-deep waters to click pictures and make videos.

Even as the Yamuna is flowing at record-high dangerous levels, the river is providing a picturesque view to residents, especially from the parts of Delhi NCR that remained unaffected by the flood. Across the east and southeast parts of Delhi, the embankment is much higher than the Yamuna’s level. Hundreds of people on two-wheelers and cars could be seen halting along the bridges to take pictures of the overflowing river on Friday.

The Shikanji stalls along the old ITO bridge near Asita East and the Yamuna bridge across national highway (NH) 24 saw vehicles stopping and lining up to take photos and soak in the visuals of the swollen river. Commuters were also seen halting along the Barapullah flyover and other parts of Mayur Vihar to take photos. In north Delhi’s Haqeeqat Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar too, people were seen milling near inundated roads and making videos.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also advised residents against venturing into flooded areas. “We have asked people to stay away from the river multiple times. Some people are going close to the river to see the floods, take selfies and make videos. Don’t do all these. The water flow is strong and even if you are a good swimmer, you will not be able to withstand its force,” Kejriwal said while speaking to journalists.

Officials from the district administration said that civil defence volunteers at various sites were making announcements and asking people to not venture into flood-affected areas. “Civil defence volunteers are asking people to not hover around flooded areas and be mindful. We have communicated the same to the police as well,” said a southeast district administration official, who did not wish to be named.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police, law and order, zone 1, said that police officers routinely visited affected areas and advised people to not venture close to flooded parts “Our officials have been warning people to stay safe and avoid any risks. However, we can’t keep a watch around the clock. It’s unfortunate that incidents take place,” said Pathak

