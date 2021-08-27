Delhi HC asks LG, Centre to respond to Kejriwal govt plea challenging move to allow police's choice of lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the reply of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on a plea by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government challenging the decision to allow police chosen lawyers as special public prosecutors for cases related to the violence on Republic Day this year and last year's riots in the northeast region of the Capital.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice and asked the LG to file a response to the petition as well as an application seeking a stay on the decision.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 21.

The Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, has challenged the LG's decision allowing Delhi Police chosen lawyers as special public prosecutors to appear and conduct prosecution in cases relating to violence on January 26, 2021, during the farmers' agitation and northeast Delhi riots cases of February 2020.

The AAP-led government has said these special public prosecutors have been chosen by the Delhi Police and thus have a serious conflict of interest.