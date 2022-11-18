Home / Cities / Delhi News / Retired bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose is new Bengal governor

Retired bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose is new Bengal governor

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Manipur governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July when the incumbent Jagdeep Dhankar got elected as Vice-President of India.

CV Ananda Bose (71) is 1977 Indian Administrative Service officer from Kerala cadre and held many important positions in the state and Centre. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed retired bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose as new governor of West Bengal, a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said.

Bose (71) is 1977 Indian Administrative Service officer from Kerala cadre and held many important positions in the state and Centre. During his long career he held many positions including the district collector, chief secretary, secretary at the centre and university vice-chancellor. He has founded many institutions like Nirmiti Kendra, affordable low- cost housing project.

He joined the BJP in 2018 and held many advisory positions since then. Currently, he is an advisor to the Meghalaya government and helped the union government in starting many new schemes in the north-east.

In 2020, the party had asked him to prepare a report on the state of affairs of the party unit in Kerala. He was also a member of the high-power committee tasked to inventory treasure of the Sree Padmanabha Swami temple. Also an author, he published 32 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi. He hails from Changanassery in Kottayam district.

