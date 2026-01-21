Road revamp in industrial areas on cards ahead of investment summit

The Delhi government is planning to revamp the road infrastructure in industrial areas across the city as they are working to host the Global Investment Summit later this year, officials said on Tuesday. The overhaul will focus on improving pavement quality, drainage, traffic movement and overall road safety. Delhi currently has 29 planned industrial estates and 25 non-conforming pockets. (PTI)

In the first phase of the revamp, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has set its sight on improving road infrastructure and addressing connectivity issues, said an official.

“A preliminary assessment will be carried out which will involve collection and review of existing information on road layouts, right of way (ROW), pavement type and current pavement condition, including visible distress. Road edge elements such as berms, paved or paver-block shoulders and encroachments will also be documented,” the official explained.

A consultant will be hired to carry out the assessment within a month at an estimated cost of ₹34 lakh. The assessment will also involve studying surrounding land-use patterns, identifying safety concerns and roadside hazards, and mapping existing utilities and service lines within the road corridor.

Further, a detailed review of the existing drainage system will be carried out, including inspection of side and top walls of drains, flow characteristics and continuity on both sides of the road. Locations prone to waterlogging, choke points and stretches requiring repair or improvement will be identified, the official said.

Existing cross-drainage structures, including culverts crossing the road, will be examined for their type, dimensions, structural condition and functionality. The report that will be prepared by the consultant will also document sewage lines located beneath or adjacent to the roadway, analyse traffic movement characteristics and patterns, and determine the functional classification of each road within the overall road network, he added.

Delhi industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said no roads revamp took place in the past 10 years. “No new roads were built. We are committed to improving road infrastructure in industrial areas and will rope in a consultant. Plans are also afoot for hosting a Global Investment Summit,” he told HT.