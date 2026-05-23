New Delhi, A new angle has emerged in the double murder of a woman and her teenage son in southeast Delhi, with police detaining a distant relative of the deceased who was seen in CCTV camera footage and is suspected to have entered the house on friendly terms before the killings, police sources said on Friday. Robbery, relative and husband: The plot thickens in Delhi double murder case

Investigators, however, said the role of the victim's husband remains under scrutiny, and all angles are being probed to crack the case.

Sharda Sahu and her 13-year-old son, a Class 7 student, were found dead with stab wounds inside their house in Gali No. 10 of Govindpuri in the early hours of Thursday.

Sources said the investigators analysing CCTV camera footage have identified a man who was seen entering and leaving the area around the time of the murders.

The man, identified as a distant relative of Sharda, has been detained from Sangam Vihar for questioning.

Police had earlier indicated that there were signs of a "friendly entry" as there were no indications of forced access to the house.

According to sources, the man was known to the family and had visited Sharda's house before, which may explain why he was allowed entry without any resistance.

The investigators suspect that he spent some time talking to her and that she had even prepared tea for him.

Sources said Sharda was preparing snacks when the suspect allegedly picked up a large knife from inside the house and attacked her.

Investigators believe the knife resembled the type commonly used by fruit and vegetable vendors.

Sharda's husband, Vishnu Sahu, works as a fruit and vegetable seller, and the police had earlier found this aspect significant as they suspected that the weapon was available inside the house.

According to sources, the suspect allegedly stabbed Sharda and slit her throat. By the time her son attempted to raise an alarm, he too was attacked and stabbed.

Police suspect that the accused fled with cash and valuables from the house after the killings. Sources claimed the detained man is a drug addict, and the investigators are examining whether robbery could have been the motive behind the murders.

However, police stressed that the investigation remains open and no single theory has been finalised.

A total of six people, including Vishnu, had earlier been questioned and their statements cross-verified as investigators pieced together the events leading up to the murders.

Officials said Vishnu's conduct and account are still being examined as investigators had found certain "suspicious circumstances" during the probe.

"A few things appeared normal on the surface, particularly the couple's relationship, but there are certain suspicious elements that are being looked into," a senior police officer said.

The investigators are also examining what they described as a "gap" in the timeline.

Sources said a milkman had informed Vishnu that Sharda was not opening the gate despite repeated knocks and calls, but he allegedly did not immediately rush home.

Police are also examining technical evidence, including mobile phone records and dumping data to establish the movement of people near the crime scene and determine whether others were involved.

Officials said that all possible angles – including robbery, presence of known persons and possible involvement of others – are being investigated.

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