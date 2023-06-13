Robots at Delhi’s Ghazipur to douse blaze at landfill

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi on Monday afternoon —the first major blaze at one of the Capital’s three garbage mounds this year, fire officials aware of the matter said, adding that two mini robots along with 14 fire tenders were deployed at the site to control the flames. The officials said that the firefighting efforts continued late into the night, with a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) spokesperson saying that at least 70% of the blaze was controlled by 8pm. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) spokesperson said that the blaze was extinguished late at night.

The fire shattered the target of zero landfill fires set by various Delhi authorities. Flames were first noticed at around 1.30pm, on one end of the landfill. According to a senior sanitation department official, the fire department was notified of the incident immediately, but the surface area of the blaze continued to spread due to strong winds.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief, said they received a call about the blaze at 1.39pm.

He said two mini robots — automated machines which are used to extinguish fires where the deployment of officers is not possible — were deployed at the site of the blaze, the first time that these robots were used in a major firefighting operation in the Capital. DFS has eight robotic firefighters.

“The larger robots are heavy and cannot be carried to higher places, such as garbage mounds where fires are common during the summer. It was for this reason that we asked the government for mini robotic firefighters. Six mini robots were recently added to the fleet of firefighting equipment... For the first time, two of them were put to use at the Ghazipur landfill site. It was an encouraging experience,” said Garg.

An MCD official said, “These flames were caused by methane generation on site and high temperatures. To control flames, inert material is being put on them. The staff of MCD, DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority), and DFS are making all efforts in the firefighting operations.”

The official added that the fire was under control around 8pm, but noted that 10 to 12 small flames in a confined area were burning till late on Monday night.

Landfill fires are an annual occurrence on Delhi’s oversaturated three dump sites, occurring mostly during the summer season when the rate of methane generation increases and rising temperatures cause the build-up of trapped methane inside the landfill site layers. “A small spark can start a fire. Because it is a natural occurrence, our strategy is primarily focused on early detection of small fires that can be extinguished before they become out of control,” the official said.

According to data from the civic body, five major landfill fire incidents were reported last year in 2022, eight incidents were reported in 2021 and 2020, and 48 major cases were reported in 2019. Toxic fumes from landfill fires emit extremely polluting and greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and monoxide, hydrogen sulphide, dioxins, and furans.

Earlier this year, MCD announced a series of initiatives aimed at achieving zero landfill fires in 2023-24, which included the deployment of 10 civic body workers, along with 22 CCTV cameras, 10 methane release pipes, four water tankers, and one temperature sensor at the Ghazipur landfill, which is most prone to such fires.

Last year, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai unveiled a nine-point action plan to prevent fires at landfill sites. The plan called for the construction of a peripheral road around the dump sites to allow vehicles, patrolling teams, and fire tenders to move around, as well as a 4-metre-high boundary wall with barbed wire fencing to prevent unauthorised entry into the dump sites. MCD was directed to involve an agency for the segregation of waste dumped at landfill sites to prevent ragpickers from entering unauthorised. To prevent the accumulation of highly flammable gas, the plan recommends the installation of perforated high-density polyethylene pipes, and a dedicated surveillance squad to keep a close eye on the activities at the dump sites.

