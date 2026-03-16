Delhi public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday said the stormwater drain project along the Rohtak Road in west Delhi is in its final stage and will soon bring long-awaited relief to thousands of residents in the area facing waterlogging during monsoon. Rohtak road stormwater drain in final stage: Parvesh Verma

During an inspection of the ongoing work on Sunday, he said the drainage infrastructure will benefit residents of Kirari and other surrounding areas.

The project includes development of stormwater drains from the Kirari Suleman drain near Nangloi Metro Station to the Hiran Kudna drain, covering key stretches between metro pillar number 428 and 626, and further from Tikri Border to Hiran Kudna drain on both sides of the road.

Estimated cost of the project is ₹113.98 crore, officials said, adding that the RCC drain is 1.2 metres to 2.25 metres wide, designed to handle heavy stormwater flow during peak monsoon conditions. So far, around 16,000 metres of the drain has already been completed, and approximately 2,200 metres of construction work remains, which is currently underway, mentioned a statement from minister’s office. Work on the drain began in February 2025.

Tribute to former CM

Verma also participated in a prayer meeting on Sunday to mark the 83rd birth anniversary of his father and former chief minister of Delhi, Sahib Singh Verma. Following the prayer meeting, the minister offered floral tributes to a portrait of his late father. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also paid tribute to the former CM. In a post on X, Gupta stated that the former leader’s contributions toward developing rural areas and constructing modern infrastructure in the Capital will remain unforgettable.