Row after new AAP minister’s supporters ‘burst crackers’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its ban on firecrackers in the Capital, sharing a video which purportedly shows supporters of minister-designate Raaj Kumar Anand celebrating his appointment by bursting crackers outside his residence.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted, “If Hindus burn crackers on Diwali, there will be pollution. Arvind Kejriwal will send them to jail, but if the firecrackers are burnt in celebration of becoming a minister of Kejriwal, oxygen will come out of it”.

HT was unable to independently verify the video.

The AAP, meanwhile, said the ban on crackers came on orders of the Supreme Court.

“The ban on firecrackers in Delhi is on the orders of the Supreme Court. The apex court has given this order, keeping in mind the health of people and the BJP leader is therefore insulting the Supreme Court,” said a Delhi government official.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the purported video appeared to be shot in central Delhi, adding that though they were yet to receive a formal complaint, the central district police will register a first information report (FIR), even if they had to take suo moto cognisance of the same.

“We will register a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Explosive Act and investigate it. The legal procedure will follow accordingly,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

During the investigation, the officer said, the police would ascertain the exact source of the video, seize the cellphone that was used to capture the video, and send it to the forensic lab to ascertain its authenticity and know if it was edited.

Meanwhile, Anand said he was made aware of the incident but claimed he was not present at the time. “Everyone should follow the law… Delhi Police should follow its process. But BJP is making noise about such issues while the city faced much larger law and order problem.”

The Delhi government has banned all types of firecrackers in Delhi this year since September 7, with the ban to remain in place till January 1, 2023. The ban was reiterated on Wednesday by environment minister Gopal Rai, who said 408 teams had been formed to keep a tab on violators, adding that those found purchasing and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi would be punished with a fine of ₹200 and 6 months of jail time.