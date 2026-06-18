₹104 crore, washing and replacing: What it takes for Delhi to keep 500 Tricolours flying

Since 2022, nearly 500 giant Tricolours have fluttered at prominent intersections and public spaces across Delhi under a ₹104 crore government initiative. The Tricolour hoisted at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT File Photo)

Keeping them in shape requires a continuous cycle of washing, inspection and replacement, a maintenance operation that recent summer storms have tested. The Delhi government is reviewing how the national flags are managed, and is considering doubling the number of times each flag is replaced each year.

What is the Deshbhakti programme? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had launched the ‘Deshbhakti’ initiative in 2022, with its funding included in the Delhi budget that year. Nearly 500 Tricolours were installed, with each flag measuring approximately 35 feet by 50 feet and hoisted on a 115-foot flagpole. The total cost of the project was ₹104 crore.

Maintenance of the installations is managed through contracts administered by the Public Works Department (PWD).

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How are the flags currently maintained? The flags are made of polyester. Under the existing maintenance contract, each flag may be washed up to five times before it can be replaced. Beyond routine washing, flags are mandatorily replaced about four times a year, with replacements timed around national occasions, including the Independence Day and Republic Day.

“These are huge flags and, after repeated washings, the fabric weakens,” PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.