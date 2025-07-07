S Delhi bizman cheated of 40L in investment scam

A businessman in his 40s was cheated of ₹40 lakh by an unidentified person, who allegedly lured him into an investment scheme, promised to double his returns within a short span and hoodwinked him by giving a suitcase filled with counterfeit notes that turned into powder upon contact, in CR Park, police said on Sunday. Police said that since lodging a complaint on Friday, the complainant did not share further details, due to which an FIR is pending in the case. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

In the incident that took place last week, the complainant alleged that the accused showed him a bag full of money to gain his trust.

“Not only did the accused lure him with promises, but he also showed him cash in a bag. The victim believed him and gave him ₹40 lakh. After two days, the accused returned with a suitcase and gave it to the complainant, saying the returns on the investment had come and his money had been doubled. The victim, in his excitement, did not check and took the bag. After the accused left, the victim opened the bag. When he touched the notes, everything turned to powder,” a senior police officer said, on the condition of anonymity.

Senior officers said the complainant found the notes were all made with a “powder-like” substance.

However, police said that since lodging a complaint on Friday, the complainant did not share further details, due to which an FIR is pending in the case.

“We don’t know what type of counterfeit notes he received. We are waiting to record the victim’s statement, call the forensic lab and lodge an FIR. We don’t have details of the accused yet,” the senior officer said.