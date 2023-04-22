Saket court firing: Debarred lawyer, who injured two, sent to police remand

Debarred lawyer Kameshwar Singh who shot at a woman and injured another lawyer on Friday when he opened firing at New Delhi’s Saket district court complex was taken into police custody by Delhi police's crime branch on Saturday. Singh has been sent to one day of police remand and will be produced in court again, news agency ANI reported. Singh has been sent to one day of police remand and will be produced in court again. (ANI/Twitter)

The woman was identified as M Radha and she was shot in her abdomen and hand, Deputy police commissioner (South) Chandan Chowdhary had said. However, the woman was stable and was undergoing treatment at Saket’s Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Chowdhary said that Singh fired four to five rounds before escaping from the scene from the rear of a canteen. “There was no law and order issue. The situation is normal at the court.”

Radha was facing several cases of fraud against her and had taken money from the attacker in the pretext of doubling it and an FIR was also filed against her in December last year regarding the same. Singh had been debarred from the bar council.

“An FIR was registered in December in which the victim of today's incident is accused. The woman had taken money from the person (shooter) on the promise of doubling it, both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman,” Chowdhary told ANI.

