Sale of Haryana plot by Delhi CM’s family newest flashpoint between LG, AAP
According to an August 28 complaint received by the state’s Lokayukta office, officials said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sold three plots in his home state Haryana for ₹4.54 crore, and allegedly showed on papers a “grossly undervalued price of ₹72.72 lakhs”.
Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has marked a complaint alleging a stamp duty fraud involving Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the state’s chief secretary for further action, according to officials in the LG office who asked not to be named.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied the charges.
According to an August 28 complaint received by the state’s Lokayukta office, the officials cited above said CM Kejriwal sold three plots in his home state Haryana for ₹4.54 crore, and allegedly showed on papers a “grossly undervalued price of ₹72.72 lakhs”. The complaint alleged that the properties, sold through his wife Sunita Kejriwal, amounted to be loss to the exchequer of ₹25.93 lakh in stamp duty, and ₹76.4 lakh in capital gains tax, apart from obvious income-tax evasion.
The LG office declined to share the complaint or specify who the complainant was.
Detailing the charges in the stamp duty complaint, an official in the LG office said: “Kejriwal grossly undervalued and sold three urban commercial plots on a 100 feet road situated in a market in Bhiwani, Haryana on 15 February, 2021, at a market price of ₹4.54 crores, and showed it on paper at a grossly undervalued price of ₹72.72 Lakhs. In the process, he not only got unaccounted cash of ₹3.8 Crores but also evaded stamp duty worth ₹25.93 Lakhs and Capital Gains Tax amounting to ₹76.4 Lakhs, apart from obvious Income Tax evasion.”
In response, an AAP official said there was no basis to the charges.
“This is ancestral land (of Kejriwal) and has been sold as per collector rates. Entire amount of stamp duty as per collector rates has been paid. Where is the question of any wrongdoing? However, if LG wants, he can get any CBI, ED or any other investigation done.”
One of the officials said that the complaint was sent to the Lokayukta, and a copy was marked by the complainant to the LG. The LG has now marked the same complaint to the chief secretary, he added.
No response was available from chief secretary Naresh Kumar or from the Lokayukta office.
The development comes amid a raging confrontation between the LG and the Arvind Kejriwal-led elected government over multiple issues including those related to alleged irregularities by the AAP government in excise policy implementation, the construction of new classrooms, and the procurement of DTC buses.
The AAP, meanwhile, has alleged that LG was involved in an alleged “notes scam” during his term as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIC), and that his daughter was illegally hired to design a “khadi lounge” in Mumbai.
Both sides have denied all charges and ascribed political motives to the other.
-
In and around NCR: Thermal plants get fresh dates for green switch
With the environment ministry once again extending the various deadlines for thermal power plants to switch to pollution-control technologies, at least four of 12 plants within a 300km radius of Delhi now have time till December 2024 to adopt green technologies. For the remaining eight power plants, the deadline of December 2024 has been further pushed to 2026.
-
In letter, Delhi L-G asks CM to release ₹388 crore ‘due’ to city civic body
With his letter, VK Saxena has for the first time waded into the controversy over alleged shortfall of funds released to the three corporations (the bodies were unified earlier this year), over which the AAP-led Delhi government and BJP-led MCDs have been at loggerheads.
-
Foodgrains transportation scam: Court reserves order on Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s bail plea for Sept 9
A local court on Wednesday, after hearing the bail plea of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu who was booked by the state vigilance bureau in the alleged ₹2,000 crore food grains transportation tenders scam, reserved the order for September 9. Ashu, who is currently in Patiala jail following the judicial remand, had submitted a regular bail plea in the court of additional session judge Dr Ajit Attri on September 2.
-
Seven drug peddlers land in Ludhiana police’s net
While Ludhiana city police nabbed three accused, four others landed in the custody of the rural unit. In the first case, Division number 1 Police arrested two persons, identified as Amandeep Singh and Surinder Kaur, both residents of Moga, after recovering 2 kg 700 gm of opium from the backside of the Fire Brigade office. Police arrested the accused after recovering the drugs from their possession.
-
Amid fund crunch, Ludhiana MC approves projects worth ₹100 cr sans clarity on finances
With municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, the civic body's finance and contracts committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved around 250 resolutions regarding the development works worth around ₹100 crore during a meeting held at mayor camp office. The same comes at a time when the municipal corporation is battling a fund crunch, even struggling to pay salaries to its employees.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics