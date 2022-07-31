Sanjay Arora, former ITBP chief, appointed Delhi top cop

Sanjay Arora, a 1988 batch IPS officer has been appointed the Delhi police commissioner, according to an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday. Arora, who was the chief of the ITBP, will be replacing incumbent Rakesh Asthana. Asthana who was appointed the Delhi police chief in July last year is retiring on Sunday (July 31).

According to the MHA’s order, the police division of the ministry has approved the inter cadre deputation of Arora from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the AGMUT cadre. The order said, Arora will take charge as the Delhi police commissioner on August 1. He will be Delhi police’s 25th police chief after the Commissionerate system came into force in 1975.

Arora, has served as the Superintendent of Police in Tamil Nadu districts and also as the SP of the Special Task Force. He was the police commissioner of Coimbatore city between 2002 and 2004. He has also served as inspector general in BSF, CRPF and was also the special director general of Jammu and Kashmir zone of the CRPF. On August 31, he had taken charge as the director general of ITBP.

Hours before the MHA order was released, Delhi police officers had started preparations for Asthana’s farewell at the Kingsway Camp police lines. His farewell will be held at 4 pm on Sunday.