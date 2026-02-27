Sarai Kale Khan to host Delhi end of Varanasi high-speed rail corridor

New Delhi A senior government official said that a high-powered committee is in place to approve the Influence Zone Plan (IZP), with respect to the transit-oriented development node of Nizammudin-Sarai Kale Khan multimodal transit hub (MMTH). (HT Archive)

The Sarai Kale Khan junction, which already boasts as the Capital’s first multimodal transport hub, will also host the Delhi end of the upcoming Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor, senior officials aware of the development said. The influence zone plan of Sarai Kale Khan will be amended to incorporate the integration of the upcoming station, they said.

The Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor is a priority project within the seven new high-speed rail lines announced in the Union Budget 2026–27. Covering roughly 813 kilometres, it aims to connect major cities. The Railway Board has directed the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to update the detailed project report (DPR).

A senior government official said that a high-powered committee is in place to approve the Influence Zone Plan (IZP), with respect to the transit-oriented development node of Nizammudin-Sarai Kale Khan multimodal transit hub (MMTH). “The proposed Delhi high speed railway station at Sarai Kale Khan, multimodal integration (MMI) and other required data like the projected ridership data and alignments have been shared by NHSRCL but in the last meeting, the corridor had not yet been sanctioned by the central government and so, the NHSRCL proposal was not included in influence zone. The plan will be amended to ensure smooth integration,” a senior official, requesting anonymity, said.

The official said that the details of the influence zone have been shared with NHSRCL to take up planning for the proposed corridor.

NHSRCL is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in 2016 to finance, construct, maintain, and manage India’s high-speed rail corridors.

A second official involved in influence zone planning said that the station for the high-speed rail corridor will be built near the Sarai Kale Khan and Nizamuddin stations. “NHRCL will update its DPR for the project and share fresh details as per the ground reality,” the official said.

A letter written by the NHSRCL to the high-powered committee, a copy of which has been seen by HT, reads: “High speed railway station of the Delhi Varanasi corridor has been proposed at Sarai Kale Khan.It is further planned to connect the HSR station with Dwarka envisaging national HSR network... As per the ministry of railway mandate, there are three HSR corridors planned, originating from Delhi, including the Delhi Varanasi.”

The Delhi Metro, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and RRTS station are located near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand. In addition to declaring an influence zone to reduce traffic load at this location, a TOD scheme has also been planned, under which a traffic management plan has been developed.

As per the integration plan, a series of measures ranging from developing wider roads along the ISBT, redeveloping the CNG fuel station and a new traffic circulation plan to shift the night shelter to the skywalk leading to the railway station, among others, will be taken up. Connectivity to Veer Hakikat Rai ISBT and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is being made through dedicated FOBs, while a link to the Delhi Metro Pink Line is established via an entrance near the RRTS station.

The PWD also plans, in the long run, to extend the existing flyover over Ring Road up to the Barapullah elevated corridor.