Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to remain behind bars till June 18
- Satyender Jain money laundering case: Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order till June 18 after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, will continue to remain behind the bars till June 18 as a court on Tuesday reserved its order on his bail plea.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order till June 18 after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.
The federal agency had arrested Jain on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
On June 9, the court had extended by four days the ED custody of Jain on an application from the agency that sought his further custody for five more days.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed all allegations levelled against Jain as fraud.
Meanwhile, a viral image of the jailed minister with a bruised face while allegedly being taken to the hospital from the ED's custody has sparked speculations of injury.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, sharing the picture on Twitter, called it a “black mark” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED. “The country will never forgive you,” he said.
According to Jain's lawyer, the Delhi minister was suffering from post-Covid sleep apnea, and had to be sent to the hospital as he was not feeling well.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics