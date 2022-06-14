Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to remain behind bars till June 18
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to remain behind bars till June 18

  • Satyender Jain money laundering case: Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order till June 18 after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, will continue to remain behind the bars till June 18 as a court on Tuesday reserved its order on his bail plea.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order till June 18 after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.

The federal agency had arrested Jain on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

On June 9, the court had extended by four days the ED custody of Jain on an application from the agency that sought his further custody for five more days.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed all allegations levelled against Jain as fraud. 

Meanwhile, a viral image of the jailed minister with a bruised face while allegedly being taken to the hospital from the ED's custody has sparked speculations of injury. 

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, sharing the picture on Twitter, called it a “black mark” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED. “The country will never forgive you,” he said.

According to Jain's lawyer, the Delhi minister was suffering from post-Covid sleep apnea, and had to be sent to the hospital as he was not feeling well.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

satyendar jain
