SC adjourns hearing of Sisodia’s bail plea as judge recuses himself

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to next week as one of the judges sitting on the bench that was to hear the matter recused for personal reasons. New Delhi, Jul 06 (ANI): Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 and later by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a month later in connection with the probe into the irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-22. He cited his long incarceration of nearly 16 months and the trial still to begin in both cases. The bench directed the registry to take orders from the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to list the matter for next week.

As the matter came up before a three-judge bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Kumar, the court informed senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, that one of the judges on the bench, justice Kumar, will not be able to hear the case.

“My brother will not like to hear the matter for personal reasons,” justice Khanna said. As the bench was about to adjourn it to a later date, Singhvi assisted by advocate Vivek Jain pointed out: “This matter requires extreme urgency as the trial has not yet begun”.

Sisodia had approached the top court appealing against the order passed by the Delhi high court on May 21 denying him bail.

Earlier, on June 4, Sisodia moved the top court to consider his release on bail. However, on that day, a statement was made by the solicitor general appearing for ED that the investigation would be concluded and the final complaint/charge sheet filed on or before July 3.

On October 30, 2023, the top court turned down Sisodia’s bail plea noting that certain aspects of the investigation were pending. However, the court gave him the liberty to move a fresh application for bail in case of “change in circumstances” or in case the “trial is protracted and proceeds at a snail’s pace in next three months.”

Sisodia told the top court that the investigation by both ED and CBI into the excise policy case was still pending. ED filed three additional prosecution complaints in May and June. The last one was filed on June 28, of which the trial court is yet to take cognisance.