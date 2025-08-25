SC panel seeks action against CPWD for tanks in park in Delhi Central Ridge

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has recommended action against the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for installing underground water tanks and pipelines at the Buddha Jayanti Park in the Central Ridge without taking requisite permissions. Buddha Jayanti Park in 2021. (HT Archive)

In a new report, CEC estimated that at least nine trees were illegally pruned for such construction work, and asked the Supreme Court to direct CPWD to restore this impacted area by planting at least 90 indigenous trees species and three concentric rows of at least 1,000 indigenous fruit bearing trees and shrubs on the park’s periphery this rainy season.

Among the other recommendations were the development of water bodies, the creation of a nursery, rainwater harvesting, a composting facility, labelling of plants, and the preparation of an inventory of birds and butterflies as restorative and compensatory measures for the violations, it said in the report dated August 20.

The action comes on a plea filed by the NGO “New Delhi Nature Society”, which told the court that it saw widespread unlawful excavation and felling of trees using earthmovers during a visit to the park in April 2024. The petitioner had said that the activity involved the felling or uprooting of several trees and was undertaken without obtaining any statutory clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Following this, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to CPWD in May last year.

In response, CPWD had said that due to increasing tourist footfall and scarcity of irrigation water, oral instructions were issued in July 2023 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for ensuring adequate raw water supply to sustain the greenery and biodiversity of the park.

“CPWD said it proposed the construction of two underground tanks for the storage of unfiltered irrigation water and that work began in April 2024 with site clearance of dead vegetation and barricading of the barren area,” the report said.

CEC carried out a ground visit on the site on August 16, also adding that it analysed Google Earth images to assess damage on-ground.

“The ‘breaking of land’ for the construction of water storage tanks constitutes a ‘non-forestry activity’ and undertaking such work without the prior approval of the central government is a violation of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980,” said the report.

CEC said Google Earth imagery further revealed that between 2022 and 2024, extensive excavation was undertaken, resulting in the creation of two large pits, clearance of ground vegetation, and discernible disturbance of tree cover.

“While large-scale felling of mature trees is not evident, undergrowth and small trees were cleared, and lopping/pruning of larger trees appears to have been undertaken to facilitate excavation and construction,” the report said, adding that an estimated nine trees were pruned in the area — a violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

While it said a compensatory plantation of 90 indigenous species was recommended, it added other measures were needed for ecological improvement and restoration of the park.

This includes making the park single-use plastic free, the development of water bodies to support birds and other wildlife, the development of a strong nursery with a long-term vision of distributing home herbal garden kits and other plants to the public in the future, the preparation of an inventory of birds and butterflies, the creation of appropriate rainwater harvesting structures and a composting facility.

“CEC during its site visit noted that despite the park being a part of the Morphological Ridge, it is virtually bereft of indigenous trees, shrubs, and other ridge elements. In order to restore the ecological character of the area, CPWD shall plant and maintain three concentric rows, each consisting of not less than 1,000 indigenous fruit-bearing trees and shrubs, along the periphery of the park during the current rainy season,” it added.