SC sets Sept 30 deadline for filling DPCC vacancies

The Supreme Court on Monday castigated the Delhi government for its failure to fill posts in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), ordering all 204 vacancies -- of a sanctioned strength of 344 -- to be filled by September 30, 2025. At a prior hearing, the court was informed that state pollution boards in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had 45% vacancies, while Haryana’s stood at 35%. (ANI)

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka, while hearing a suo motu contempt petition, observed, “We cannot tolerate laxity shown by the Delhi government, especially when Delhi is worst affected by air pollution at least for three months.” The court initiated proceedings on May 8 by summoning the Delhi chief secretary after being informed that 55% posts in DPCC lay vacant.

Describing the situation as a “sorry state of affairs”, the bench noted that the DPCC—essential for enforcing pollution-control laws—was “virtually defunct”. Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, representing the Delhi chief secretary, told the court that 41 posts would be filled by December 31, 2025, with the remainder addressed by March 2026. He explained that each recruitment cycle, from advertisement to examination and appointment, typically spans seven to eight months.

The bench, also comprising justice Ujjal Bhuyan, rejected this timeline as unduly protracted. “We direct all 204 posts be filled by September 30, 2025,” the bench ordered, warning that any failure would constitute “aggravated contempt”. It also mandated a compliance report by October 15 and excused the chief secretary from personally appearing at the next hearing.

Aparajita Singh, assisting as amicus curiae, reminded the bench that pollution control boards are expected to anticipate vacancies and begin recruitment six months in advance. She cited an earlier Supreme Court directive from August 27, 2024, which set an April 30, 2025, deadline for filling vacancies in Delhi-NCR pollution boards—a directive that went largely ignored by the NCR states. The court accepted her suggestion and instructed the Delhi government to detail advanced recruitment plans in its compliance report.

At a prior hearing, the court was informed that state pollution boards in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had 45% vacancies, while Haryana’s stood at 35%. “We find it’s a very sorry state of affairs,” the court had remarked. “With almost 55% posts vacant, the DPCC is non-functional.” The bench underscored the boards’ statutory duties under the Environment Protection Act, the Air Act, and the Water Act, emphasising that full staffing is vital for these functions.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also presented nationwide data showing that Bihar and Jharkhand faced vacancy rates as high as 90%, with several states registering more than 60% unfilled posts. The court extended the September deadline to all state boards and directed the CPCB itself to achieve full strength by the end of August 2025.