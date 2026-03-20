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    School not merely learning space but symbol of preserving, promoting values: VP

    VP C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated a new building at Modern School, Vasant Kunj, emphasizing its role in fostering values and accommodating 500 students.

    Published on: Mar 20, 2026 3:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said school is not merely a place for learning but also a symbol of preserving and promoting values such as patriotism, as he inaugurated a new building of Modern School, Vasant Kunj, on its 50th anniversary.

    Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Modern School, Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
    Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Modern School, Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

    “The school may be 50 years old today, but it remains youthful, as each passing batch brings in a new generation of young learners,” the VP said.

    “The new building stands not only as a space for learning and service to society but also as one that fosters awareness of environmental responsibility,” he added.

    Addressing the gathering, Modern School principal Vibha Khosla said the new block will extend the institution’s ethos and academic excellence to a larger number of students.

    “The facility will allow many more students to benefit from the institution’s distinctive ethos and academic excellence, while reinforcing the school’s long-standing commitment to holistic and value-based education,” Khosla said.

    The event was also attended by the school’s board of trustees president, Mira Pradeep Singh, and chairperson (retd.) justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

    The new block can accommodate around 500 students and includes modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, and a multipurpose hall tailored to support both academic pursuits and sports-related activities.

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