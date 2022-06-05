Scorching wave back in Delhi as hot winds add to unease
Parts of Delhi recorded heatwave conditions for the second consecutive day on Sunday, as six weather stations recorded a maximum temperature in excess of 44.8 degrees, shows India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday as well, forecasting that heatwave conditions will continue in parts of Delhi, adding that no relief is likely till at least June 10. The IMD issues a yellow alert to warn the public of a weather phenomenon in place, while it is upgraded to an orange alert, if preventive action is required.
On June 11, Delhi may see isolated rain activity under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, officials said.
A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.
A heatwave is declared over the plains if the maximum temperature is 40°C or higher and 4.5 degrees above normal, with this criterion being satisfied over two consecutive days.
On Sunday, six out of the 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature higher than the 44.8°C mark--Mungeshpur, which was Delhi’s hottest location at 47.3°C, Sports Complex in Akshardham (46.6°C), Najafgarh, (46.3°C), Pitampura (46.2°C), Ridge (45.7°C) and Jafarpur (45.1°C). However, Safdarjung observatory, like Saturday, did not meet the criteria for a heatwave.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 44.2°C on Sunday – four notches above normal and a little over Saturday’s reading of 43.9°C. Safdarjung also recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4°C, which is around the normal mark for this time of year. The normal mark for Safdarjung for June 5 to 9 is 40.2°C, meaning in order to record heatwave conditions, the maximum there should be 44.8°C or higher.
Prior to this spell, Delhi last recorded a heatwave on May 15, when its maximum temperature touched 45.6°C at Safdarjung and 49.2°C at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest day of the year thus far. “We saw two active western disturbances in the second half of May, which brought sufficient rainfall to the Capital. Over the last three days, the impact of easterly winds has completely ended and there are dry westerly winds again blowing over the region once again, bringing dry and dusty weather to northwest India. Dry weather is expected till June 10, with the maximum to remain over 40 degrees at all stations,” said an IMD official.
IMD’s forecast for Monday shows strong surface winds of 20-30km/hr are expected during the day, however, these will be dry winds, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 43°C at Safdarjung and up to 46°C elsewhere. The minimum, meanwhile, could hover around 27°C.
“We will see a maximum temperature between 43°C and 46°C until June 9. On June 10, it may drop to around 41°C to 44°C and from June 11 onwards, there could be some rain,” the Met official added.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
