Scorpio mows down 76-year-old after hitting divider in east Delhi

A 76-year-old man died after a speeding car allegedly hit him on National Highway 24 in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area early on Saturday, police said, adding that they have arrested the car’s driver. The accident occurred near a petrol pump on the service road of NH-24, Ghazipur village.

Police said locals made a PCR call around 6 am, reporting they saw a speeding car hit a divider and run over the man who was walking on the roadside. The accident occurred near a petrol pump on the service road of NH-24, Ghazipur village.

Police identified the deceased as Paik Karmai from West Bengal, who lived in the Ghazipur area. He worked at the flower mandi and was going to work with two others at the time of the incident.

“On reaching the spot, police found a black Scorpio car in a broken condition on the footpath. The car had reportedly skidded upon striking the divider between the main road and the service road,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Abhishek Dhania.

Police said he was rushed to the hospital by locals where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

“During enquiry, we found that the vehicle was driven by Shrey Kumar, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was apprehended at the spot. Other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. We are also looking for them,” said the DCP.

Police said Kumar will be medically examined to check if he was drinking and driving. Currently, police suspect that he and his friends were speeding when they lost control of the wheel and jumped the divider.

The forensic team inspected the crime scene, and the deceased was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medico-legal formalities. A case is being registered at Patparganj Industrial Area police station and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a 55-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter, travelling with three other family members in a car, died when their car collided with a stationary truck near the MCD toll plaza in the Ghazipur area.