News / Cities / Delhi News / SC's AI panel has identified its use to keep track of pending cases: Govt

SC's AI panel has identified its use to keep track of pending cases: Govt

PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 08:18 PM IST

SC's AI panel has identified its use to keep track of pending cases: Govt

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the apex court has deployed use of AI technology for transcribing oral arguments, particularly in the Constitution Bench matters since February.

In almost 10 (main) constitution bench matters, transcripts of arguments by use of artificial intelligence have been generated and these are published through the official website of the Supreme Court.

Meghwal said the use of AI tool technology is currently being done on trial basis for constitution bench matters only.

