New Delhi, A woman YouTuber alleged on Saturday that she was assaulted, and an attempt was made to forcibly take her away the day before, during a protest at the Delhi University's North Campus, while a student group has rejected the charge and claimed its members were targeted instead. Scuffle at DU: Woman YouTuber alleges assault; AISA denies charges, says its members threatened

Meanwhile, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the incident was a matter of concern and maintaining social harmony was everyone's responsibility.

The All India Students' Association claimed in a statement that the protest over UGC regulations was peaceful, and its activists intervened after the YouTuber allegedly created disruption and confronted a journalist present at the site.

It termed the allegations "false and motivated" and said two of its members were later threatened and faced abuse at the police station when they went to file a complaint.

The student outfit also claimed that videos circulating online do not show the full sequence of events. Multiple videos of the incident have been shared on social media with each side claiming that the onus lies with the other side.

The Delhi Police said two FIRs have been filed based on the complaints by the YouTuber and a female AISA student.

The woman YouTuber said she had gone to cover the protest demanding implementation of the new UGC regulations and was attacked after being asked for her name.

"I had gone to cover the protest, as I regularly do. Before I could even take out my mic, a person behind me tried to instigate me by repeatedly taking my name. When I asked him what the issue was, he asked for my name and caste. I told him my name and asked what had happened. After that, things escalated," the YouTuber said.

"There was also a car with its gate open, and gestures were being made suggesting I be taken inside. I have filed a complaint with the police," she added.

The Delhi University VC posted on X, requesting all teachers and students to maintain harmony among themselves. "Do not engage in any activity that increases mutual discord and harms the image of the nation and the university," he said.

Singh said students from all states of India and all communities study in the university. "Social harmony is the greatest thing, and maintaining it is the duty of all of us," he wrote on X.

"I have spoken with several student groups and teacher groups today and have also spoken with the police administration to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future that harms harmony. The new rules of the UGC that have come are currently under consideration in the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

"I appeal to all teachers and students of the university to maintain their trust in the Government of India and await the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the VC said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that FIRs have been filed in the case, and they have begun an inquiry.

"Two FIRs have been registered, including one where the complainant is a female YouTuber and another, a female student from AISA. Both the FIRs have been registered under Sections 74 , 115 , 126 and 3 of the BNS. Further action will be taken accordingly," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.