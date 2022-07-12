Security guard shoots ‘thief’ dead in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night at a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project site near Karkardooma by a security guard deployed there when the deceased and his friend were allegedly trying to steal iron rods, police said on Monday.

The 46-year-old security guard was arrested soon after, officials said, adding that a case was lodged against him under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Gupta.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the friend of the deceased, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

According to the police, the accused, Rajender Singh, used his single-barrel gun to fire a bullet at the two men “in self-defence and to warn the thieves” present at the project site in CBD ground, killing Gupta on the spot.

“The guard claimed that the two men did not leave the site despite warnings and started throwing stones because of which he fired,” said Sathiyasundaram, adding that Gupta was booked earlier this year for possessing a narcotic substance.

“The incident has involvement of one of the contractor’s guards. This is a law and order case, and law enforcement agencies will take necessary action as per prevalent rules and procedures.” said a spokesperson of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

The deceased man’s family members insisted Gupta was not a thief and demanded that the death be probed as a case of murder.

