Security guard shoots ‘thief’ dead in Delhi
A 19-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night at a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project site near Karkardooma by a security guard deployed there when the deceased and his friend were allegedly trying to steal iron rods, police said on Monday.
The 46-year-old security guard was arrested soon after, officials said, adding that a case was lodged against him under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.
The deceased was identified as Ashish Gupta.
The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the friend of the deceased, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
According to the police, the accused, Rajender Singh, used his single-barrel gun to fire a bullet at the two men “in self-defence and to warn the thieves” present at the project site in CBD ground, killing Gupta on the spot.
“The guard claimed that the two men did not leave the site despite warnings and started throwing stones because of which he fired,” said Sathiyasundaram, adding that Gupta was booked earlier this year for possessing a narcotic substance.
“The incident has involvement of one of the contractor’s guards. This is a law and order case, and law enforcement agencies will take necessary action as per prevalent rules and procedures.” said a spokesperson of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.
The deceased man’s family members insisted Gupta was not a thief and demanded that the death be probed as a case of murder.
Delhi govt starts issuing penalties for violating plastic-ban rule
The Delhi government on Monday began penalising violators found using, selling, manufacturing or stocking 19 single-use plastic items that were banned in the national capital from July 1. Teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and urban local bodies (ULBs) issued a total of 119 fines on Monday, amounting to ₹1.23 crore, besides shutting factories and market units that were caught violating norms. The DPCC said inspection drives will continue in the coming days.
Strong rain in parts of Delhi catches IMD off-guard again
PA sharp, strong burst of rain in parts of the national capital on Monday caught the Met department off guard once again, a day after the agency predicted “very light rain or drizzle” across the Capital. Pitampura in northwest Delhi was the city's wettest neighbourhood, getting 77.5mm of rain till 5.30pm on Monday, a spell classified as 'heavy rainfall', while Pusa got 25mm of rain, categorised as a 'moderate' spell.
Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana
Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — involved in several cases of extortion, car-jacking, robbery, and smuggling of liquor and narcotics — were apprehended from Bahadurgarh by a special task force of Haryana police early Monday morning, said police. STF Haryana, superintendent of police, Sumit Kuhar, said the five gangsters were nabbed when they were entering Bahadurgarh from Delhi after snatching several SUVs.
Man nabbed for demanding dowry after wife found dead in Delhi flat
The police have arrested the husband of 31-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on July 8, after finding a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling fan at their house, officials said on Monday, adding that they were now probing the matter as dowry death. The man then opened a departmental store in Uttar Pradesh's Rajinder Nagar but shut it shortly after.
After MCD unification, a uniform property tax for Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a new property tax regime for the national capital residents, to bring about uniformity in taxes after the unification of the three municipal corporations. The new rates will come into effect from July 16, 2022, officials said, adding that while rates have by and large remained the same for residents of south Delhi, those in north and east Delhi will have to pay an additional 1% education cess.
