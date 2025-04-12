Security stepped up in Delhi's Jahangirpuri ahead of Hanuman Jayanti procession

In view of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti procession, Delhi Police has stepped up security in Jahangirpuri area, an official on Saturday said. "No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," said an office. (File/HT photo)

The authorities are on high alert following announcements by several Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, to take out processions in the area.

"As a precautionary measure, Rapid Action Force (RAF) units and additional Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in sensitive pockets of Jahangirpuri," said an officer.

"No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," he added.