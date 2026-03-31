New Delhi, The national capital will kick-start the self-enumeration exercise under Census 2027 by undertaking the process in the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board areas from Wednesday. Self-enumeration to begin in NDMC, Delhi Cantonment areas on Wednesday

According to officials, the process will begin with the President of India and the Prime Minister, and then other constitutional authorities and ministers.

Self-enumeration in these two areas can be conducted within a 15-day window from April 1 to 15, preceding the first phase of the Census the Houselisting and Housing Census .

In other areas of the city, the self-enumeration will take place from May 1 to 15.

Self-enumeration has been introduced in the current and 16th Census of India, allowing people to submit information through a Census portal.

According to a senior government officer associated with the work, all preparations for the HLO phase, including the formation of teams and training of personnel, have been completed.

In Delhi, the HLO exercise will take place in two 30-day windows.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Cantonment areas will undergo the exercise from April 16 to May 15, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi areas from May 16 to June 15.

Self-enumeration is a secure web-based facility by which respondents can enter their information online in 16 languages before the door-to-door survey under the HLO exercise, officials said.

They said individuals can log in using the CMMS app or the official portal www.se.census.gov.in to complete the process, which is expected to take about 15-20 minutes.

The Delhi divisional commissioner will function as the Census Commissioner, assisted by the 13 district magistrates at the district level. Apart from revenue officials, personnel from other departments will be part of the Census teams that will conduct the door-to-door survey.

Delhi has been divided into multiple 'charges' 250 in MCD areas, nine in NDMC regions, and one in the Delhi Cantonment each led by a designated officer.

In NDMC zones, these responsibilities will be handled by additional district magistrates and chief engineers, with a separate 'charge' created for VVIP areas, including locations housing key constitutional authorities.

The cantonment will have its own dedicated officials, while in the MCD areas, the 'charge' officers will largely be school principals.

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