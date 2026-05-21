New Delhi, At least seven sewage treatment plants have failed the prescribed discharge standards for total suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand and faecal coliform levels in April, the latest DPCC report said. Seven STPs fail prescribed discharge standards: Latest DPCC report

Testing standards across more than 30 STPs in the national capital, the report provides data for samples collected from both inlet and outlet points.

Flagging the Delhi Gate STP for non-compliance, the report said the outlet sample from the facility exceeded the set limits for total suspended solids, biological oxygen demand and faecal coliform.

According to the report, the treated discharge from the Delhi Gate plant recorded TSS at 18 mg/l against the prescribed limit of 10 mg/l and BOD at 12 mg/l against the permissible level of 10 mg/l.

The faecal coliform count at the facility was 1,500 MPN/100 ml, significantly above the prescribed standard of 230 MPN/100 ml, it added.

Meanwhile, the sample collected from the STP at Yamuna Vihar Ph-III showed a faecal coliform level of 8,400 MPN/100 ml, along with high TSS, BOD, ammoniacal nitrogen and dissolved phosphate.

The other STPs that have not met the prescribed limits included those at Yamuna Vihar Ph-I, Mehrauli, Ghitorni and two in Vasant Kunj.

The STPs at Mehrauli and Ghitorni showed extremely high levels of faecal coliform, reaching up to 11,000 MPN/100 ml and 16,000 MPN/100 ml, respectively.

The respective levels in March, according to the DPCC report, were 28,000 MPN/100 ml for the STP in Mehrauli and 17,000 MPN/100 ml at the STP in Ghitorni.

One of the STPs at Vasant Kunj showed a faecal coliform level of 18,000 MPN/100 ml.

The DPCC conducts periodic monitoring of STPs in Delhi to assess the efficiency of sewage treatment and ensure compliance with environmental norms aimed at reducing pollution in the Yamuna River and other water bodies.

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