Shahdara woman dies after she’s hit from behind, dragged by car

A 55-year-old nursing attendant was killed on Thursday allegedly after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on was hit from behind by a car in Shahdara, leading to her falling off the vehicle and being pushed forward on the road for a few metres by the four-wheeler, police said on Friday. The boot of the accused’s car filled with bottles of beer. (HT Photo)

The car was being driven by a 31-year-old man who tried to flee but was chased down by eyewitnesses and later arrested by police.

The deceased was identified as Anita Singh, a resident of Meet Nagar near Shahdara. The two-wheeler was being driven by the victim’s 27-year-old nephew, Rohit Singh, who escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The accused was identified as Harshit Singh, a resident of Karol Bagh. Police said Harshit was accompanied by two friends, a man and a woman, when the accident took place.

Eyewitness claimed that they found several liquor bottles in the boot of the car, videos of which were shared on social media. HT could not verify their authenticity. They also alleged that the driver was speeding and inebriated at the time of the accident. Police said they are verifying the allegations.

DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, “A case under sections of causing death by negligence, rash driving and Excise Act was registered.”

According to the police, Singh was on her way to her place of employment, Dr Hedgewar Hospital in Karkardooma for a medical checkup following a recent surgery.

At around 8.30am-9am, barely 800-900 metres from the hospital, a grey Tata Nexon hit her two-wheeler from behind. Police said she fell and was dragged for a few metres. She was immediately taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital for treatment but succumbed to the injuries.

Locals and hospital staffers chased the car and managed to nab the accused after which they called the police.

Videos of the incident purportedly show a crowd gathered around the car. People are seen scolding the accused and his friends and checking the car with the police. On opening the trunk of the car, they find bags and cartons filled with liquor. Police confirmed the possession of alcohol with the accused.

A senior police officer said, “The accused had bought liquor either from Gurugram or Faridabad and were on their way home when the accident took place. Singh is the son of a businessman and lives with his family in Karol Bagh area. We think they bought the liquor for a party or gathering. We are interrogating the accused and his friends.”

On Thursday, the hospital staff and locals staged a protest against the accused and police for alleged inaction. A hospital staffer, who also knew the deceased, said, “She had been working here for more than 15 years. She had recently suffered kidney stones and other medical issues. On Thursday, she was just going to meet the doctor. We didn’t know this would happen. The accused was clearly speeding as he hit her and she was mowed down. They dragged her as they couldn’t control the car due to the high speed. Singh was a single mother and her children were dependent on her. Sadly, the police are trying to save the rich kids”

Another staffer, who works as a helper, said the accused were trying to flee. “The man, the woman and their friends looked inebriated. They were speeding and drunk driving. The road outside the hospital is wide. Motorists often speed in front of the hospital and Krishna Nagar metro station. This is dangerous.”