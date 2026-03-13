Shajahanabad corp name to be changed, officials decide in Delhi CM meet

New Delhi A view of Shahjahanabad. (HT Archive)

The redevelopment of Old Delhi is set to receive a fresh impetus with the Delhi government planning to revamp the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), including renaming the body and accelerating heritage-focused development projects in the historic Walled City.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, chairing the 38th board meeting of the SRDC on Friday, discussed the restructuring plans to strengthen its role in revitalising Shahjahanabad area. Officials said the board will propose three alternative names for the corporation in order of preference, following which it will be finalised.

Gupta said the government intends to use the revamped body to push comprehensive redevelopment in Old Delhi, while simultaneously preserving its historic character. “The time has come for a comprehensive restructuring and revival of the institution. The government will not only change the board’s name but will also accelerate the real redevelopment of Old Delhi and Shahjahanabad area to restore its heritage and glory,” she said.

The board also reviewed the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project stretching from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid, including pedestrianisation of the area, officials said.

According to the government, development works worth around ₹160 crore are currently underway on 28 roads in Old Delhi, with projects related to road construction and improvement, beautification of public spaces, strengthening sanitation infrastructure, better maintenance of public toilets and cleanliness drives under way.

Officials said the government is also preparing a phased plan to move overhead electricity wires underground across the area, as part of infrastructure improvement plans. As part of the heritage push, the chief minister also announced plans to develop the historic Town Hall as a major heritage landmark.

“Old Delhi is the heart of the national capital. Our goal is to preserve its historical heritage, identity and cultural dignity while equipping the area with modern facilities. We want to transform the area into a vibrant heritage zone with national and global appeal,” Gupta said.

In the meeting, officials also examined the functioning of the SRDC during the tenure of the previous government, with Gupta alleging irregularities in certain projects. She said that a redevelopment project that began in 2018 with an estimated cost of about ₹65 crore eventually rose to nearly ₹148 crore, raising questions about approvals and procedural compliance.

“Documents available with the government indicate serious irregularities and corruption in the name of development works. These will be thoroughly investigated,” Gupta said.

Urban development minister Ashish Sood said the review revealed several shortcomings in the functioning of the board during the previous administration. “The previous government carried out projects merely for optics, without concrete planning. Old Delhi, once known as the Walled City and home to the original population of Delhi, did not receive the serious attention it deserved in terms of development and preservation during the previous government’s tenure,” Sood said.