Shraddha murder: Aaftab Poonawala to appear in Delhi court via video link at 4pm

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, will be produced before the Saket Court through video conference at 4pm on Thursday. The Delhi Police had filed an application requesting the court to produce Poonawala virtually due to his security concerns.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla said according to the application submitted by police, the accused faced threats from miscreants and religious groups.

"I am aware of the sensitivity of the matter, media coverage...Public traction...," the judge said while allowing the application.

The Delhi Police sought further remand of the accused saying that the cops have to visit Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh to dig up more evidence. The police also said that the Badarpur and the Chattarpur jungles in New Delhi are vast, and it would require time to unearth the parts of the body.

Scores of lawyers gathered outside the courtroom and shouted slogans "Shraddha ke hatyare ko fansi do, fansi do" (Shraddha's murderer should be hanged). They all left soon after the judge accepted the application of the police, seeking production of Aaftab Poonawala, through a video conferencing and said it will be done at 4pm.

In another application moved by the Delhi Police, seeking permission for a narco-analysis test of the accused, the hearing will also be held through a video conference but in a separate court. The judge has listed the matter for 4.05pm.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Shraddha on the evening of May 18.

