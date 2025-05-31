‘Significant progress’ made towards Mahila Samridhi Yojana: Delhi CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government has made “significant progress” on its plan to provide ₹2,500 in monthly financial aid to women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday. Delhi chief minster Rekha Gupta and cabinet minister Ashish Sood on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Speaking to HT at the Secretariat, on the sidelines of the press conference. Guptasaid her government is preparing a comprehensive, “fool-proof” policy to ensure poor women receive sustained support. While reiterating that the scheme will target economically disadvantaged women, Gupta did not disclose the specific eligibility criteria.

“We have held meetings and are working on a detailed framework,” she said. “The BJP had promised during the elections that poor women would receive ₹2,500 every month, and we are committed to delivering that.”

The Mahila Samridhi Yojana was one of the BJP’s marquee promises during the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, pitched as a key welfare initiative to empower women and provide them with financial stability. The pledge resonated strongly in the party’s campaign, helping the BJP secure crucial support across working-class neighbourhoods and informal settlements in Delhi.

On March 8, the Delhi cabinet approved ₹5,100 crore as the annual outlay for the scheme. Though funds have been earmarked, the rollout is still pending as the policy is being finalised.

Gupta said the scheme would be launched “soon” and would reach “every eligible woman” in the Capital.

Gupta, who completed 100 days in office on Friday, released a report card at the Delhi Secretariat detailing her administration’s early achievements. Of the 22-page booklet, two pages are dedicated to the women’s aid scheme, featuring a large image of the chief minister interacting warmly with a group of women.

At the press conference marking the occasion, Gupta addressed questions on the scheme’s status. “These 100 days were not enough to implement a scheme of this magnitude,” she said. “It’s not a one-time payout—it’s a recurring monthly support programme. We want to ensure that not a single eligible sister is excluded.”

To that end, the Delhi government has constituted a group of ministers to finalise eligibility parameters. The ministers, however, did not share further details about their deliberations or the criteria under consideration.

Govt rolls out hi-tech mobile forensic labs

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and Home minister Ashish Sood on Friday flagged off a state-of-the-art Mobile Forensic Science Lab Van from the Delhi Secretariat with the aim to strengthen, sharpen, and enhance the efficiency of the city’s criminal justice system. CM said the vans will bring both transparency and speed to the judicial processes in the city.

“Our government is consistently working to provide fast, transparent, and reliable services to the public through the use of technology. With these vans, expert teams will be able to reach crime scenes promptly and collect scientific evidence in cases such as murder, theft, fraud, and cybercrime,” CM said.

Home minister Ashish Sood said the vans will reach the crime scene quickly and help in accurate investigation of digital evidence. “This is an effective initiative towards making Delhi a smart and safe capital,” said Sood.