Home / Cities / Delhi News / Sikkim cop shoots 3 colleagues to death in Delhi
delhi news

Sikkim cop shoots 3 colleagues to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Sikkim Police personnel, posted to the national Capital, shot three of his colleagues to death with his INSAS rifle at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant barracks in Rohini area on Monday afternoon, police said
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A Sikkim Police personnel, posted to the national Capital, shot three of his colleagues to death with his INSAS rifle at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant barracks in Rohini area on Monday afternoon, police said.

After the incident, he surrendered to the police, they added.

Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Dependra Pathak said the control room at KN Katju Marg police station received a call regarding firing at the water treatment plant.

“Upon reaching the spot, the team found that three personnel of Sikkim Police had been shot at, of whom two had died on the spot while the other one was critically wounded. The injured policeman was immediately rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

He identified the perpetrator as Lance Naik Prabin Rai (32) of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police. “After killing his colleagues, he surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station. During interrogation, he told police that around 3pm, he shot his colleague Pinto Namgyal Bhutia (32), constable Dhanhang Subba (30) and constable Indra Lal Chhetri (31). He said he shot them because they were allegedly mentally harassing him,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • HT Image

    SHO, ASI of Delhi east cyber police station for demanding 2 lakh bribe

    The station house officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the east district cyber police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him by his wife, the Delhi Police said on Monday. This is the second incident of a cyber police station SHO being suspended this month.

  • HT Image

    20 tonne of seized plastic heads to Delhi’s waste-to-energy plants

    Over 20,000 kilograms of banned single-use plastic has been seized by the 48 Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's revenue department teams since July 1, when 19 SUP items were banned nationwide, has made its way to the three waste to energy plants in Okhla, Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur.

  • HT Image

    Teen saves mother from being stabbed to death by stepfather in Delhi

    New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl saved her mother from being stabbed to death by her stepfather at their residence in south east Delhi's Govindpuri on Sunday, police said, adding they are yet to arrest ther mother, Gajan, a driver and her mother's second husband Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey identified the woman as Saraswati Barman, whose husband Gajan Barman attacked her with a knife, but she was saved by her daughter, a student of Class 10.

  • Lucknow University bans student protests on campus (File)

    NAAC team’s visit: Lucknow University bans student protests on campus

    The Lucknow University administration has banned all protests, dharna and processions on campus. The LU officials said the move has been initiated due to the proposed visit by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team. The NAAC team is likely to visit the main LU campus from July 21 to 23.

  • HT Image

    Drafted in 2019, Delhi’s plastic waste by-laws may be notified soon

    New Delhi: The plastic waste management bylaws will be notified in the Capital by next week, a government official has said, even as the nationwide ban on single-use plastic has come into force from July 1. Since the rules have not bee notified yet, the agencies are being forced to handle violations under the Municipal Solid Waste rules, which are less stringent.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out