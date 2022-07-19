Sikkim cop shoots 3 colleagues to death in Delhi
NEW DELHI: A Sikkim Police personnel, posted to the national Capital, shot three of his colleagues to death with his INSAS rifle at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant barracks in Rohini area on Monday afternoon, police said.
After the incident, he surrendered to the police, they added.
Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Dependra Pathak said the control room at KN Katju Marg police station received a call regarding firing at the water treatment plant.
“Upon reaching the spot, the team found that three personnel of Sikkim Police had been shot at, of whom two had died on the spot while the other one was critically wounded. The injured policeman was immediately rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.
He identified the perpetrator as Lance Naik Prabin Rai (32) of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police. “After killing his colleagues, he surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station. During interrogation, he told police that around 3pm, he shot his colleague Pinto Namgyal Bhutia (32), constable Dhanhang Subba (30) and constable Indra Lal Chhetri (31). He said he shot them because they were allegedly mentally harassing him,” the officer said.
-
SHO, ASI of Delhi east cyber police station for demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
The station house officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the east district cyber police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him by his wife, the Delhi Police said on Monday. This is the second incident of a cyber police station SHO being suspended this month.
-
20 tonne of seized plastic heads to Delhi’s waste-to-energy plants
Over 20,000 kilograms of banned single-use plastic has been seized by the 48 Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's revenue department teams since July 1, when 19 SUP items were banned nationwide, has made its way to the three waste to energy plants in Okhla, Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur.
-
Teen saves mother from being stabbed to death by stepfather in Delhi
New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl saved her mother from being stabbed to death by her stepfather at their residence in south east Delhi's Govindpuri on Sunday, police said, adding they are yet to arrest ther mother, Gajan, a driver and her mother's second husband Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey identified the woman as Saraswati Barman, whose husband Gajan Barman attacked her with a knife, but she was saved by her daughter, a student of Class 10.
-
NAAC team’s visit: Lucknow University bans student protests on campus
The Lucknow University administration has banned all protests, dharna and processions on campus. The LU officials said the move has been initiated due to the proposed visit by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team. The NAAC team is likely to visit the main LU campus from July 21 to 23.
-
Drafted in 2019, Delhi’s plastic waste by-laws may be notified soon
New Delhi: The plastic waste management bylaws will be notified in the Capital by next week, a government official has said, even as the nationwide ban on single-use plastic has come into force from July 1. Since the rules have not bee notified yet, the agencies are being forced to handle violations under the Municipal Solid Waste rules, which are less stringent.
