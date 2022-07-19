Sikkim cop shoots 3 colleagues to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Sikkim Police personnel, posted to the national Capital, shot three of his colleagues to death with his INSAS rifle at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant barracks in Rohini area on Monday afternoon, police said.

After the incident, he surrendered to the police, they added.

Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Dependra Pathak said the control room at KN Katju Marg police station received a call regarding firing at the water treatment plant.

“Upon reaching the spot, the team found that three personnel of Sikkim Police had been shot at, of whom two had died on the spot while the other one was critically wounded. The injured policeman was immediately rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

He identified the perpetrator as Lance Naik Prabin Rai (32) of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police. “After killing his colleagues, he surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station. During interrogation, he told police that around 3pm, he shot his colleague Pinto Namgyal Bhutia (32), constable Dhanhang Subba (30) and constable Indra Lal Chhetri (31). He said he shot them because they were allegedly mentally harassing him,” the officer said.