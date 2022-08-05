Sisodia reviews the progress of streetscaping project

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD minister charge, has directed the department to take action against the contractors who are not following safety regulations during the streetscaping work at the 16 pilot stretches.

Sisodia reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project on Thursday and similar reviews will now be carried out on weekly basis, the minister has stated. “In case of a few stretches where contractors are not following the set standards of safety and security, stringent action will be taken against contractors. It is our priority to ensure safety of residents during the road construction works. The contractors who do not follow these rules will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them. Every week an on-site inspection of all these projects will be conducted and their progress will be reviewed,” Sisodia said.

The Public Works department has issued a set of nine on-site precautions which need to be ensured by the contractors. “The contractors will be expected to ensure proper arrangement of lights on site, barricading of construction area, regular spraying of water to avoid dust, fix designated place for construction equipment and put-up signage for buffer zones. They will also be held responsible for deployment of watchman and traffic marshals, to cover construction equipment, ensure maintenance of road near construction site and its cleanliness,” the government stated in an official statement.

Under the much-delayed streetscaping project, PWD is working on improving small stretches on 16 roads in pilot phase. After completion of the project on these roads streetscaping of 540km stretch is expected to be taken up by the PWD. While each of these pilot stretches has unique elements, some of the common features include development of green area around the road, open sitting areas, cycling tracks, “designer LED lights”, public utility centres and fountains with sandstone artworks, PWD official explained.