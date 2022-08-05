Sisodia reviews the progress of streetscaping project
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD minister charge, has directed the department to take action against the contractors who are not following safety regulations during the streetscaping work at the 16 pilot stretches.
Sisodia reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project on Thursday and similar reviews will now be carried out on weekly basis, the minister has stated. “In case of a few stretches where contractors are not following the set standards of safety and security, stringent action will be taken against contractors. It is our priority to ensure safety of residents during the road construction works. The contractors who do not follow these rules will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them. Every week an on-site inspection of all these projects will be conducted and their progress will be reviewed,” Sisodia said.
The Public Works department has issued a set of nine on-site precautions which need to be ensured by the contractors. “The contractors will be expected to ensure proper arrangement of lights on site, barricading of construction area, regular spraying of water to avoid dust, fix designated place for construction equipment and put-up signage for buffer zones. They will also be held responsible for deployment of watchman and traffic marshals, to cover construction equipment, ensure maintenance of road near construction site and its cleanliness,” the government stated in an official statement.
Under the much-delayed streetscaping project, PWD is working on improving small stretches on 16 roads in pilot phase. After completion of the project on these roads streetscaping of 540km stretch is expected to be taken up by the PWD. While each of these pilot stretches has unique elements, some of the common features include development of green area around the road, open sitting areas, cycling tracks, “designer LED lights”, public utility centres and fountains with sandstone artworks, PWD official explained.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Janakpuri
A 30-year-old man was killed in a case of hit and run in west Delhi's Janakpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that they're yet to identify the offending vehicle. Deputy commissioner of police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that a control room call was received early morning regarding an accident. The injured was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Light to moderate showers in most parts of Delhi today: IMD
Parts of Delhi got moderate rain on Thursday, with the maximum temperature unchanged from the previous day at 34.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said the monsoon trough has moved rapidly across Delhi and is currently south of the Capital, with only light to moderate spells of rainfall expected in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours.
3 robbers, snatcher arrested in east, outer Delhi
About the first operation that took place around 4.30 am near Vivekanand Women's College in Vivek Vihar, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that on Tuesday morning, a 45-year-old morning walker was robbed of his gold bangle at gunpoint by four bike-borne men near the college. Nearly 15 minutes later, the same group of robbers committed another robbery with a property dealer in Seemapuri area.
Delhi HC asks police to list action taken to stop use of Chinese manjha in kites
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her 4-day visit to the national capital and is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7, officials familiar with the matter said. The Trinamool Congress chief arrived in Delhi on Thursday afternoon with her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Sex workers entitled to rights but can’t claim special treatment: HC
New Delhi: A sex worker is entitled to all rights available to a citizen but she cannot claim special treatment on violating the law, the Delhi high court has said while denying bail to a woman accused of human trafficking and flesh trade. According to the prosecution, the accused had forced 13 minor girls into prostitution and was arrested after rescue operations were conducted at the brothel.
